Obituaries
Hugh Anthony Tai
Hugh Anthony Tai aged 71 of Rum Cay Ave., Yamacraw Beach Estates, died at Doctors Hospital on Thursday, 26th January, 2023.
He is survived by his Wife: Delilah B. Tai; Daughter: Hughann B. A. Tai; Sons: Hugh A. Tai II and Eric M. Tai; 3 Grandchildren: Sarai A. Tai, Hazel A. Tai-Pratt, and Hugh A. Tai III; Sister: Deborah Tai; Brothers: Gregory B. and Lynden D. Tai; Aunts: Olga Campbell, Norma Lazarus, Flo Debuc, and Novlette Tai; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.