Hugh Anthony Tai aged 71 of Rum Cay Ave., Yamacraw Beach Estates, died at Doctors Hospital on Thursday, 26th January, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Delilah B. Tai; Daughter: Hughann B. A. Tai; Sons: Hugh A. Tai II and Eric M. Tai; 3 Grandchildren: Sarai A. Tai, Hazel A. Tai-Pratt, and Hugh A. Tai III; Sister: Deborah Tai; Brothers: Gregory B. and Lynden D. Tai; Aunts: Olga Campbell, Norma Lazarus, Flo Debuc, and Novlette Tai; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.