Human remains found off Carmichael Road

Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday that police found human remains in the well fields off Carmichael Road on Sunday evening.

He said an ID, which belongs to a missing person, was found near the remains.

Fernander said police believe the ID belongs to the victim.

“Obviously, the line of inquiry now will be to connect with family and then do DNA testing or use any dental records to see if we can get a positive identification,” he said.

When asked if the case is being investigated as a murder, Fernander replied, “No, no, not at this time. We’re not ruling it out but we can’t determine that until the autopsy [is done].’’

He said the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

“We will wait on some advice from the pathologist as they examine the remains to see if anything is connected,” Fernander said.

