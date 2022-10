A Jamaican woman accused of forcing three of her fellow countrywomen into prostitution between January 14 and 24, 2020 will no longer be tried.

Avagay Jemison, 29, of Charles Drive, initially faced three counts of trafficking in persons, but the charges were withdrawn against her because the alleged victims didn’t want to testify.

Jemison, who is also known as Tiny and Spice, was represented by Murrio Ducille, KC.