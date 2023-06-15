Hundreds of jobs in next six to 12 months

A few hundred jobs are coming on stream in the next six to 12 months, including 300 to 400 from the expected reopening of the British Colonial hotel, Department of Labour Director Robert Farquharson said yesterday.

Farquharson, who made the remarks following a press conference yesterday, said the department recently held a job fair for Royal Caribbean’s CocoCay, and 100 people walked away with job offers. He said his department, with its Labour on the Blocks initiatives and others, is making it easier for Bahamians to land jobs.

“What we are doing in the Department of Labour is making the access more available to members of the public,” said Farquharson.

“Rather than having to come to us, we will come to you.”

Farquharson said the owners of the British Colonial have indicated to the Department of Labour that they will soon need to employ between 300 and 400 people.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said recently that the owners of the hotel could open part of the operation this summer, and fully open before the end of the year.

Farquharson also revealed that several companies on Grand Bahama have notified the department of job opportunities that will become available next month.

“We expect additional job fairs to be held in Freeport in mid-July of this year to accommodate that,” Farquharson said.

“In Long Island, they have indicated that because of investment opportunities, they’re going to want the Department of Labour to come to Long Island, to seek persons to be employed in Long Island.”

He said opportunities are also becoming available in South Eleuthera.

Farquharson said there are prospects for more than 600 jobs in the next year that have come across his desk.

“The economic activities in The Bahamas have generated employment opportunities,” he said.

“And so we look forward in a very near future – six to 12 months – to have employment opportunities spring up in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Long Island, Exuma and in Eleuthera… in the tourism hospitality sector and in the construction sector, those sectors are extremely ripe for employment opportunities now.”

Farquharson added that the Bahamas National Statistical Institute has completed the labor force survey, which should be on his desk sometime this month.