Hurricane Dorian Memorial Week provokes mixed reactions

Since announcing a week of activities to mark the third anniversary of Hurricane Dorian, which tore a destructive path across Abaco and Grand Bahama, the government has come under fire from residents, some of whom took to social media to express their displeasure over Hurricane Dorian Memorial Week events being held on New Providence, which was not impacted by the storm.

The week of events, which will take place on Abaco, Grand Bahama and New Providence, will be officially opened by Prime Minister Philip Davis on August 26 and concluded on September 4.

Despite clarification and a subsequent apology from Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson regarding what may appear to have been disrespect shown to those affected residents, many say the capital should not be included in the activities.

“I don’t think that Nassau should be included in the events,” said Angela Pinder, a Grand Bahama resident.

“This is about Grand Bahama and Abaco. We are the ones who suffered.”

Pinder is among hundreds of homeowners in Central and East Grand Bahama who suffered severe damage due to flooding in Dorian, and countless others whose residences were submerged in high tides.

“I feel as though the national concert should have been held here as well,” she said.

“While I believe we are all Bahamians, folks in Nassau have not experienced what we here in Grand Bahama and Abaco have. They don’t know what it was like to fight your way out of your home as the flood kept rising and rising.

Names of those who lost their lives in the storm were engraved on a plaque.

“They don’t know what it was like clinging to the rafters in your ceiling, hoping and praying help would come soon. They don’t know what it was like facing death and holding on to your children in the midnight hours.”

Pinder noted that including Nassau gives the entire week an “out-of-touch” feeling.

Devon Storr, 30, who lived with his elderly grandmother in East Grand Bahama before the storm took away their home, added that while he is appreciative that memorial week is a time of remembrance and reflection for all that the two islands have endured, “It should be just that – for Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“Yes, I know that a lot of people may have had to move to Nassau after the storm and many are still there because they cannot afford to rebuild right now, but for me the point is people died in Abaco and Grand Bahama, not Nassau,” Storr said.

“People had to swim, paddle, hold on to or climb trees to survive. None of that happened in Nassau. So, yes, I am disappointed about that.”

Some residents, however, are supportive of the memorial week concert being held on New Providence.

“I appreciate what the government is doing with Memorial Week,” said Lynn Smith. “This is a time for the entire country to support those that have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian.”

Smith, who is still repairing her home off Grand Bahama Highway, added, “I heard and saw many comments about the concert being held in Nassau. I know persons who have moved from here to Nassau and from Abaco, and they cannot afford to fly back and forth to share in the program.

“So, the one event in Nassau is fine with me. That way, they don’t feel left out. This is a time for us to reflect and give thanks; to prepare in the event, God forbid, we have another storm.”

Activities

The week of activities will be held under the theme, “The Courage to Rebuild”.

One of the events will be a weather symposium on August 26 featuring guest presenters former Director of National Oceanic and Hurricane Center Dr. Max Mayfield and Fox News meteorologist Bryan Norcross.

On August 30, radio talk shows throughout the country are hosting discussions covering mental health and Hurricane Dorian.

On August 31, the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Home Repairs Program is set to be relaunched.

“Officials from the DRA will give an official update of the program and share instruction on how residents in Grand Bahama and Abaco, who are still in the process of rebuilding, can access assistance,” Watson said.

Remembrance Day will be observed on September 1.

The Bahamian flag will be flown at half mast and residents throughout the country are encouraged to wear the Hurricane Dorian memorial pin. The pins will be made available at government offices on every island.

A memorial service at Friendship Tabernacle Church and wreath laying ceremony are also scheduled for Abaco.

The first in the national Hurricane Dorian Memorial Concert series will take place on New Providence on September 1 in the Baha Mar Grand Ballroom. Famed gospel singer Cece Winans is the guest artist.

Grand Bahama will host the second concert in the series on September 2 at New Life Worship Centre. Then, on September 3, the concert series will conclude on Abaco at Friendship Tabernacle Church.

On September 4, the week of events will close out on Grand Bahama with a memorial service at Jubilee Cathedral and wreath laying ceremonies at several sites in East Grand Bahama.

According to Watson, funds collected and donated throughout the week will go to the Hurricane Dorian Fund and be distributed to four non-governmental organizations – two on Abaco and two on Grand Bahama.

Residents interested in supporting the fund may make donations through the Aliv online platform, togetherbahamas.com, which will be available September 1.