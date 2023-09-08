Hurricane Lee not expected to impact Bahamas, forecaster says

Hurricane Lee is expected to pass well to the east and north of The Bahamas, Acting Director of the Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons said.

In a statement, Simmons said the most significant impact The Bahamas will feel from the storm are swells.

“In anticipation of this system moving east of the islands, further deterioration in marine conditions is expected to occur starting this weekend in the southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, migrating north to the northwest Bahamas by Thursday, 14th September,” he said.

“Mariners should exercise extreme caution and beach-goers should refrain from entering the water, as these swells can produce rough seas, life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents.

“Residents and motorists are urged to be extra cautious while traversing coastal roads due to sea spray that can reduce visibility. Overtopping waves will cause saltwater inundation, deposits of large stones and other coastal debris along with coastal erosion.”

At 5 p.m. yesterday, Hurricane Lee was 780 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour.

Lee is expected to strengthen into a powerful Category 5 hurricane in the coming days.