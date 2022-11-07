Hurricane watch in effect for northwest Bahamas

An evacuation order will likely be issued for parts of Abaco and Grand Bahama later today ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole’s expected landfall later this week, according to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Director Captain Stephen Russell, who urged residents in vulnerable areas to leave their homes when called to do so.

The announcement comes after islands in the northwest Bahamas including Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, the Berry Islands, Eleuthera, New Providence and Andros were placed under a hurricane watch.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions could be experienced in the mentioned islands within 48 hours.

Chief Meteorological Officer Arnold King said based on the latest projections, Grand Bahama is in the direct path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to strengthen to a category one hurricane as it approaches that island.

He said Abaco could also feel hurricane force winds. However, he noted that things could change before then.

Russell said the areas of concern include: Marsh Harbour and Little Abaco in The Abacos and Sweeting’s Cay, East End Grand Bahama and West End Grand Bahama on Grand Bahama.

“Plans are in motion to evacuate those persons in Sweeting’s Cay,” he said during a press conference. “We’ve done it before for a category one storm.”

He said ferries and buses will be moving people from Sweeting’s Cay to the main land.

“Evacuation orders will be issued later this afternoon once you see the 2 p.m. advisory. We will announce when we want the evacuation to commence,” Russell said.

Asked what NEMA will do with individuals who refuse to leave, Russell said there’s not much they can do.

“We cannot go manhandling persons off,” Russell said.

“I cannot ask emergency responders to go yuck persons from areas that have been declared evacuation zones, but we can encourage persons as best we can and their family members.

“If all else fails, we simply have to say, ‘Look here, let us know who is your next of kin’. We cannot go wrangling with persons to move. We’ve been through this many years and we have seen the damage coming from these storms.

“We’re losing lives because of storm surges coming from these systems. We don’t have time to go and try and beg and plead for persons to move. I cannot send back emergency responders after you refuse then change your mind.

“That may seem harsh, but that’s the reality now. These storms are coming more frequently and are more severe.

“We cannot take it as lightly as some persons may think in the past. We’re losing lives because of persons and their stubbornness.”

Russell encouraged people in living in Abaco shantytowns, RVs and domes to seek shelter ahead of the storm.

King said residents should prepare for hurricane and tornadic activity.

In a statement today, Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said, “Please do not take this storm lightly.

“Nicole poses an imminent threat to the islands under the warning. Everyone must prepare for the worst.”