Hutton says cost of living on Abaco is skyrocketing

Abaco Chamber of Commerce President Ken Hutton said yesterday that the cost of living on Abaco has increased by more than 25 percent in the last year.

“We’re just recovering so there’s only so much employment here,” Hutton said.

“There’s only so much tourism here. We’re not even looking at what BPL (Bahamas Power and Light) has in store for us in terms of going into the summer months. People can’t survive.

“Businesses, in order to just keep their doors open, are going to have to start cutting back, which means that they’re going to cut costs as much as they can to the bone and the only thing left after that is staff. So I’m very concerned about the economic and social unemployment situation here.”

He said diesel fuel was $4.19 per gallon in March 2021 and now costs more than $5.

Hutton said a gallon of milk cost about $4.50 last March and now costs around $8.

He said the cost of housing is “through the roof”.

“Before the storm (Hurricane Dorian), the cost of building here was about $350 to $400 per square foot,” Hutton said.

“It’s now well over $700 per square foot. That is reflective, number one, of the cost of building materials having gone up and the fact that it’s very difficult to find a contractor here because there is no housing and new contractors can’t come in because there’s nowhere for them to live. People are waiting months and months to get their homes rebuilt.”

Dorian devastated the island nearly two years ago.

It left scores of people dead on Grand Bahama and Abaco and thousands more displaced.

Following the storm, the government introduced a Special Economic Recovery Zone (SERZ) order, a tax-free zone introduced on the two islands to offer assistance.

Hutton expressed concern about whether the government would extend the order again.

“It’ll be just another blow to the economy here,” he said.

“I understand that the government is in a difficult fiscal position. However, you can’t get blood from stone and people here are really reaching that point of being maxed out in terms of their ability to meet just basic living costs.”

US inflation rose to 7.5 percent. The Bahamas imports nearly 90 percent of its food products, 80 percent of which comes from the United States.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, nearly $620 million in foodstuffs was imported by The Bahamas in 2019.

Inflation-fueled price increases in The Bahamas seemed to coincide with the reduction of VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent and the reintroduction of the tax on breadbasket items.

The government insisted that Bahamians would not feel the reintroduction of VAT on those items because they would be saving more with the overall reduction of the tax.

But, according to Hutton, a lot of people on Abaco are feeling the impact of the tax on breadbasket items.

“There’s a lot of people struggling,” he said.

When asked if the tax on breadbasket items should be reconsidered, Hutton said, “These are issues that the government has to deal with. I think that overall there has to be a lot more thought put into how we fund our government and the things the government does.”