‘I didn’t steal generator’ 

Former Managing Director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Kay Forbes-Smith yesterday “categorically and vehemently” denied allegations that she stole and sold a generator intended to assist in the government’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian to the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC).

Information in the public domain suggests she sold the generator while she was Senate president and also a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) coordinator in November 2019.

But Smith said the power company’s acquisition of the generator “was in the works” before she became involved in NEMA.

Her appointment as a “coordinator” of hurricane recovery efforts on Grand Bahama was announced on September 11 by then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis in a national address.

This would mean Forbes-Smith would have acquired the generator and was already discussing its sale to the power company within a week of Dorian’s passage, though documents in the public domain appear to show that the sale was executed more than two months later.

Those documents purport to show an invoice from Smith, the then-Senate president, dated November 20, 2019, to GBPC for the sale of a 15-kilowatt diesel generator, model number 15SPXU4F, for $16,000.

Forbes-Smith said she “acquired” the generator shortly after Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019 for her private home and was later told that it was not “purpose-fit for residential use” and so she sold it to the power company.

The documents being circulated contain alleged emails from GBPC regarding the sale, and purported photos of the generator.

Given that her statement issued yesterday did not explain how she acquired the generator, The Nassau Guardian contacted Forbes-Smith and asked about the acquisition and whether she had a receipt for the item. She said she had no further comment on the matter.

Forbes-Smith and the DRA came under renewed public interest last week after it was revealed that she filed a law suit against the government seeking over $400,000 for alleged breach of contract. She was fired from the DRA shortly after the Davis administration took office last year.

“For more than a week, an army of political operatives and social media trolls have continued to publicly and relentlessly drag my name through the mud in connection with a matter that is currently before the courts,” she said in her statement.

“I believe this to be a conscious and coordinated witch-hunt, designed to intimidate me into abandoning the proceedings.

“This underhanded campaign has now culminated in a bold-faced, malicious lie. It is claimed that while serving as the managing director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), I stole, and then sold for personal profit, a generator that had been donated to the government of The Bahamas as part of the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

“Out of respect for the judicial process, I have been reluctant to break my silence in the face of these attacks. But enough is enough.

“I cannot and will not allow my name to be maligned with such a brazen and contemptible falsehood.”

Regarding the generator she acquired in 2019, she said, “It was my personal property and was not donated to the government’s disaster relief effort following Hurricane Dorian.

“The acquisition of my unit was in the works before I became involved with NEMA as a volunteer, and months before I was appointed head of the DRA.”

Forbes-Smith stepped down as Senate president on December 1, 2019, and was hired by the government as managing director of the DRA.

She said yesterday, “At no time was the generator in question in the possession of NEMA or any other government agency, nor was it ever stored at a NEMA warehouse, as has been claimed.

“To be clear, the generator in question had nothing whatsoever to do with the government’s relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

“Unfortunately, it turned out that the unit was not purpose-fit for residential use, so on the advice of my electrician, I contacted the Freeport Power Company to inquire if they were in need of such a generator. The response was affirmative and the company agreed to purchase the unit.”

Her statement concluded, “I vehemently and categorically deny the allegation that I stole a generator from the government, or from anyone else.

“I likewise deny that I acquired a generator intended for the government’s disaster relief efforts by any other means.

“This false, unfounded, cowardly attack has caused direct harm to myself and my family.

“I have wrongfully been branded a criminal and my family’s private information, including banking details, has been illegally acquired and made public.

“No one should be subjected to this kind of abuse for seeking to have a matter decided by the judiciary, which is the protector of everyone’s rights under the law.

“I will not be intimidated. The matter in question will be decided in court based on the merits; it will not be derailed by fake news campaigns or cheap political stunts.

“In the meantime, I reserve all of my legal rights with regard to those who continue to damage my reputation by spreading false and destructive claims.”