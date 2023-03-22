‘I feel betrayed’

CEO of Paradise Island Lighthouse and Beach Club Co. Toby Smith said yesterday he feels betrayed by Prime Minister Philip Davis for failing to approve his proposal to develop a project at the western end of Paradise Island, but conceded he had never received any written commitment from Davis that he would allow the project to proceed if elected to office.

Smith claimed that in opposition, Davis told him that he is against Royal Caribbean International (RCI) having a beach club at that site, and that when elected he would approve the one Smith presented.

But while Davis in opposition expressed opposition to the project RCI was proposing, and while he expressed the view that Bahamians should receive preferential consideration for project approvals, he never stated publicly that he would approve Smith’s project if elected.

On March 7, the government announced that it has approved RCI’s $100 million beach club project, though it is still subject to environmental approvals.

Notwithstanding the Davis administration approving a restructured deal from the one the Minnis administration was green lighting, the government has faced some backlash for moving ahead with RCI’s proposal while providing no approvals for Smith, a Bahamian, who submitted his application in April 2012.

In January 2020, the government did agree to his lease of Crown land – though the Supreme Court recently found that it was never executed and thus not legally binding.

Davis has since told reporters that Smith needs to resubmit a proposal for consideration.

The prime minister’s statement came only a day after the deputy prime minister, Chester Cooper, confirmed that the government was still reviewing the proposal Smith already submitted.

Smith told The Nassau Guardian yesterday the prime minister is making him feel like a second-class citizen in his country.

“While in opposition, I called upon then-leader of the opposition, Davis, to give me his word that he supports my project and that he opposes [RCI]. While in opposition, he gave me his word,” Smith claimed.

“When he came to power, when I understood that [RCI] was in the Office of the Prime Minister trying to negotiate this deal, Clint Watson (the press secretary) went on record at the press conference and said no decision will be made until the prime minister meets with Toby.

“I asked the prime minister when he came into the position of prime minister, can I have his word again now that he’s prime minister, that he will honor my contract, and he said ‘I’ve already given you my word and I reiterate it and my word is my bond’.”

Smith said Davis opted not to put his “word” of support in writing.

He said he was “beyond surprised” to see the government approve RCI’s proposal given all Davis had said to him.

Smith said the prime minister did ask him to “reapply” for approval for his project, which he said is valued at $3 million “with room for growth”.

“And I find it confusing why he would ask me to reapply given the completion of 11 years of application and begging and negotiating; all of that has already been concluded,” he said.

“Any amount of paperwork that he wishes is already on the file regarding an application.”

When he announced the project approval on March 7, Cooper said the 17 acres of land on which RCI will develop the beach club, of which four acres is Crown land, does not include land that had been subject to dispute – in other words, it is not the same land on which Smith wishes to develop his project.

Smith urged yesterday, “Let Bahamians thrive. Let Bahamians get on with this project. Approve my project. Do whatever needs to be done, the paper work, the bureaucratic side on the side of the government, and stop withholding Bahamians from being able to succeed in their ambition.”

Smith accused the prime minister of “stalling”, though he said he would have no problem resubmitting his application.

“If they want me to reaffirm my position, I will reaffirm my position,” he said.

“Reapplying is another stalling tactic of me being on a merry-go-round.”

He said it is clear that Bahamians are not given priority when it comes to their proposals.

“They’re approving all of these foreign projects,” he said, adding that Bahamians are essentially getting the crumbs, but not being empowered, despite the fact that Crown land is being used.

“… Bahamians want ownership and we’re prepared to work for that ownership and we’re being sidelined and put on repeat,” Smith said.

“Enough is enough. I stand for all Bahamians. This isn’t about a fight for Toby; this is about Toby standing up and representing other Bahamians [who] are perhaps intimidated or feel they have too much to lose by speaking out about it.”

He added, “Bahamians know how to make a business thrive and it shouldn’t be that we are bottle-necked and down to the approval of one person, one prime minister to let our projects go free and Bahamians are tired of it. This government won by the least amount of votes by the voting public and the Bahamian public is fed up in picking between two options who don’t represent Bahamians.”

Smith also said it is unfortunate that the prime minister and deputy prime minister are contradicting each other regarding his proposal.

“I think that the DPM and the PM should both be on the same page, which is putting Bahamians first,” he said.

“And maybe they should listen to Glenys Hanna-Martin (the education minister) rather than those within the Davis administration [who] are trying to pull my project apart for self interest and to the gain of a foreigner.”

Asked what he was referencing, Smith would not elaborate, but insisted there are some in government who do not want to see his project move forward.

He added, “The government has everything it needs to allow my project to proceed, so what’s the hangup?”

Cooper, who is the minister of tourism, investments and aviation, has told The Nassau Guardian he thinks Smith’s project could coexist with RCI’s.

Asked whether he thinks his project could coexist with RCI’s beach club, Smith said, “As a Bahamian company, Paradise Island Lighthouse and Beach Club is embracing of the right investments for The Bahamas.

“If it’s a Bahamian project or foreign project that we’re embracing, it has to be right for all Bahamians. In its current state, I do not see the RCL project as being in the best interest of Bahamians.”

In opposition, Davis also did not believe the cruise line should have access to Crown land on Paradise Island and raised concerns that the project would be harmful to the environment.

In March 2020, Davis said, “No non-Bahamian entity should receive preferential consideration over the many Bahamian applicants who have attempted to procure this property.”

He also said, “All attempts to purchase this property in the past have been denied for reasons overwhelmingly in the public interest.”

In opposition, Hanna-Martin, the member of Parliament for Englerston, had also expressed strong objections to the RCI project.

Now in Cabinet, Hanna-Martin said last week her views have not changed as she stands strongly against the project.

Smith lost his legal bid several weeks ago to have his Crown land lease recognized.

Asked yesterday what’s next for him, he said, “That’s the million-dollar question and this will be revealed in due course.”

Smith said, “I’m not backing down. I don’t quit and I’m standing up for Bahamians, and I appreciate the overwhelming support I’ve received from the Bahamian public.

“If they do this to me, they could do this to any Bahamian, and I think that a majority of Bahamians realize this.”