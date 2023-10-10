‘I would accept PLP nomination’

Tensions appear to be brewing in the Progressive Liberal Party over the candidate selection process for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election.

This comes after the death of the area’s long-serving representative Obie Wilchcombe, who died unexpectedly while in office last month.

Letters of support have been written by some party branch executives in support of former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson, who previously represented Golden Gates, being nominated to represent the PLP in the constituency. However, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell has characterized this movement as “rogue conduct,” saying while an official selection process has not begun the candidate will be chosen from the pool of aspirants who were considered ahead of the 2021 general election.

He added that no former House of Assembly members are a part of that pool.

While he did not want to publicly discuss the matter due to the fact that Wilchcombe has not yet been laid to rest, Gibson told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that he “would accept” a PLP nomination for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election if it was offered to him.

Despite the apparent support in some quarters for Gibson, party insiders say another man – Chief Passport Officer Kingsely Smith Jr. – is the rumored favorite among the PLP’s leadership to take up Wilchcombe’s mantle.

Smith was one of several prospective candidates for the PLP’s nomination for the constituency in 2021, however, he lost to Wilchcombe by a wide margin in the party’s internal race.

Smith was coy when asked yesterday to respond to speculation that he is the party’s favorite to run in the by-election.

Asked if he is interested in the nomination, he said, “interest is still there”.

The Nassau Guardian spoke with two PLP West Grand Bahama and Bimini branch executives who support Gibson.

They are upset at what appears to be the party’s attempt to divest them of the process of selecting the candidate they want.

Derrick Delancey, chairman of West Grand Bahama and Bimini branch #3, said the situation is “unfair”.

“We believe that is unfair and I am going to be real with you, we are waiting until after the funeral and we are going to try and have a discussion with the leader to try and get our point across,” Delancey told The Nassau Guardian yesterday. “Yes, we disagree with what they’re saying. We think it’s wrong. Definitely wrong.”

He said the branch should be able to nominate a candidate of its choosing.

“That is the way it’s always been done,” Delancey said.

“The branch picks [a candidate], the Candidates Committee looks over it, scrutinizes it, to see whatever they want, but that’s the way it’s done. But they want to take that process away from us this time it seems like, but I can tell you right after we have put him (Wilchcombe) down, we’re prepared to go all the way with our choice.”

Asked if his branch would support Smith, Delancey said “definitely not”.

He added, “We had a bad experience the last time around when he was put in the pool to knock the late member of Parliament out of there. … There was a fight for that [nomination in 2021]. And we were victorious with that one, so it’s a bad taste in our mouths to even come again and bring the same name up again.”

In early 2021, some PLP insiders believed that if Wilchcombe received the nomination, the party would face fallout in its efforts to convince the electorate that the party is reformed and rebranded.

But Wilchcombe overwhelmingly won the approval of the West Grand Bahama branches in April 2021.

Wilchcombe at the time reported that he received 154 of the votes; Ginger Moxey received five; Paco Deal got four; Smith got four and Lewis Astwood received no votes.

Kitty Saunders, chairwoman of the PLP’s Bimini branch, said Mitchell’s statement about the situation was “disappointing”.

Saunders, who has also written a letter to the PLP’s leadership in support of Gibson, said yesterday, “I would hope we in the islands, in Bimini and West Grand Bahama, would have been considered, at least our opinion, or they should have explained it to us the reason why they did it how they did it.

“I know maybe they have their personal preference, that’s all well and good, but at the end of the day, whoever it is, we here in Bimini and West Grand Bahama I’m sure will support that person; but it should have been more fair.”

Saunders said Smith’s name is being tossed around as a possible candidate. Describing him as “hardworking,” she said the branch prefers a candidate with experience over a newcomer.

“Whatever the party chooses, we would have to come back together; but me personally, and I’m quite sure a lot of us would prefer a stronger candidate versus a newcomer for Bimini.”

Yesterday, Mitchell commented on the situation, referencing the “rogue conduct” of some political elements. He did not mention Gibson or his supporters by name.

“I want to comment on the rogue conduct of some political elements while my late colleague Obie Wilchcombe is still above the ground,” Mitchell said in a voice note that was released on Monday.

He said nothing official regarding a candidate will take place until after sunset on Thursday, the day of Wilchcombe’s funeral.

“Anything done before is null and void. In 2002, Perry Christie, the PLP leader [at the time], refused a candidate for a seat which we could have won in Andros despite pressure to nominate a particular candidate. He said, ‘I’d rather lose doing the right thing than win doing the wrong thing.’ So let’s say amen to that,” Mitchell said.

Letters of support

In a September 27 letter to Prime Minister and PLP Leader Philip Davis, PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Mitchell, and PLP Secretary General Barbara Cartwright, Saunders wrote that branch executives met last month and have “unanimously decided” to offer Gibson their full support as the by-election candidate.

“In the wake of the sudden and devastating passing of West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe, our constituency finds itself in need of a capable and experienced representative,” Saunders wrote.

“We believe that Mr. Gibson is the ideal candidate to fulfill this important role. Unlike a novice politician with no prior governance experience, Mr. Gibson has a proven track record of dedication and effective service to his constituents and his constituency.”

In a letter dated October 3 to Davis and other party leaders, executives from three West Grand Bahama constituency branches – Aneka Ferguson, Anastacia Saunders, and Delancey – also endorsed Gibson as their next candidate.

The branch members noted that while Gibson previously represented a New Providence constituency, he has “personal ties” to Grand Bahama and frequently visits the island with his wife to connect with her family.

“Mr. Gibson has consistently proven himself to be a doer, not merely a talker,” they wrote. “We have the utmost confidence that he has the capability to lead West Grand Bahama forward, seamlessly continuing the impactful work of our late MP, Obie Wilchcombe, who will be sorely missed.”

In 2019, Gibson, the former minister of labor and national insurance, was acquitted of 15 counts of bribery which were brought against him when the Minnis administration was in power.

In early 2022, he reached a $2.5 million settlement with the government for malicious prosecution.

Later that year, Gibson confirmed he planned to return to politics and had his sights on the MICAL seat for the 2026 general election. The MICAL constituency is currently represented by PLP member Basil McIntosh.

At the time, Gibson said he would only pursue the nomination for MICAL if McIntosh did not seek reelection.

Article 67 of the constitution states that a by-election must be held within 60 days after a House of Assembly seat becomes vacant for any reason other than a dissolution of Parliament.