Funeral Service for the late Ian Anthony Lightbourn 61 years of Poitier Avenue and formerly of Bullocks Harbour, Berry Islands, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12th, 2022 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. Celebrants, Archdeacon Keith Cartwright and Rev’d Fr. DeAngelo Bowe assisted by other members of the clergy. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Ian is survived by His Wife: Mikeva Lightbourn; Mother-in-Law: Olive Mackey; Daughters: Shanique, Ianique, Madia, Antonique, Yanique, and Lauren; Sons: Cowin (Deceased), Ian, Ivar, Anthon, Aaron, Aidan, Renaldo, Rashad, and Wayne Jr.; Adopted Daughter & Son: Avarelle Williams and Jermaine Bastian; Daughters-In-Law: Charlotte Lightbourn & Garneshia Lewis; Grand Children: Aayen, Cohnan, Cohnique, Cosintino, Ian Jr., Ivar Jr., Imani, Leroy Newton Jr., Rissa, Renaj, Senai, Shiloh, and Taylor; Great Grandchild: Gabriel; Sisters: Anne, Deborah Lightbourne-Johnson (Twin), Pastor Lillian Roberts, and Olive Pickstock; Brothers: Allan, Craig, Wellington (Deceased), Wesley (Deceased); Sisters-in-Law: Deborah (Andrew) Hyler, Jocelyn Lightbourn, Angel Darling, Gina Russell; Brothers-in-Law: Stanley Johnson, Diego (Desarae), Don, Ricardo (Konya), Warren (Catherine), and Wilton; Nieces: Carissma, Chaneka, Channi, Chardonay, Davana, Kanesha Hanna, Tamara Roberts, Olivia, Andrea, Andy, Sky, Shelby, Rashantae, Shantique, Alexis, Tean, Cynthia, Martha, Barbie, Anastacia, Jade, Jordan, Raven, Arlene, Nimayah, Perky, Tiffany, and Sophia; Nephews: Ed, Dwight, David Jr, Keno, Anthony, Davian, Ramone, Warren, Dayle (Deceased), Wayland, Jamie, Craig Jr, Wellington, Willie, and Corrie; His Best Friend & Cousin: Terrance Winder; Other Relatives and Friends Including: The Right Reverend Laish Z. Boyd Sr. & Family, Father Deangelo Bowe & Family, The Winder Family, Alfred Sears & Family, Obediah Wilchcombe, Sunburners Football Team, Gary Rahming & Family, Charlene Cooper & Family, Margo Rose & Family, Francia Oliver & Family, Ms. Camile Fields & Family, Mr. Ephriam Jones Family, Mr. Bonamy & Family, McMahon Campbell, Julian Burrows & Family, Ministry of Tourism Family, Ms. Amanda Knowles & Family, Ms. Karen Ferguson & Family, Jowell & Princess Smith & Family, Ms. Jacqueline Adderley & Family, Antoinette Lightbourn & Family, Anton Dean, Raphael Dean & Family, Gregory Clarke, Javon Clarke & Family, The Outten Family, Anna & Da Liquor Well Family, Carmetta Bain & Family, The Simms Family, The Storr Family, Bahamas Masqueraders, Bahamas Welding & Fire, Beverley’s Kitchen Family, The Saxons Superstars, Farrington Road Family, Dr. Bimal Francis, Dr. Darius Turnquest, Doctors & Nurses of A&E at Doctors Hospital, Fort Charlotte Urban Renewal & The Fort Charlotte Community, The Berry Island Community, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Social Services, Bethel Brothers Morticians, Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Tropical Blossoms, and other family and friends too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday November 11th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.