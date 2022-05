­Ian D. Kerr, 55 of Cowpen Road died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on 4th May, 2022.

He was Pre- deceased by his Father: Alfred Kerr

Memories will forever be cherished by his Mother: Berthalee Forbes, Brothers: Prince Gordon, Alfred Forbes, and Quinten Forbes, Sisters: Ethel Brooks,and Andrea Phillips along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

May his soul Rest In Peace