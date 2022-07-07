Ian Winder named new chief justice

Prime Minister Philip Davis has recommended to the governor general that Justice Ian Winder be appointed chief justice of the Supreme Court, the Cabinet Office announced yesterday.

The recommendation was made in consultation with the leader of the opposition.

Winder will succeed Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree who will retire on August 4, 2022.

Winder has served as a justice since July 1, 2014. He was also appointed judge of the Court of Appeal in the Turks and Caicos Islands in February 2, 2020.

He was a partner in Davis’ firm, Davis & Co., from 1998 to 2009. He studied at University of the West Indies and was called to the Bahamas Bar on May 12, 1995, and the Turks and Caicos Islands on November 25, 2008.

“Prior to his elevation to the bench, Justice Winder practiced extensively at the public and the private bars,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement.

It added, “Justice Winder’s demonstrated long-standing commitment to the rule of law, qualifications, experience and achievements will be integral to improving the administration of justice in the best interest of the Bahamian people.”