HomeNews

Ian Winder named new chief justice

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email July 7, 2022
60 1 minute read
Ian Winder.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has recommended to the governor general that Justice Ian Winder be appointed chief justice of the Supreme Court, the Cabinet Office announced yesterday.

The recommendation was made in consultation with the leader of the opposition.

Winder will succeed Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree who will retire on August 4, 2022.

Winder has served as a justice since July 1, 2014. He was also appointed judge of the Court of Appeal in the Turks and Caicos Islands in February 2, 2020.

He was a partner in Davis’ firm, Davis & Co., from 1998 to 2009. He studied at University of the West Indies and was called to the Bahamas Bar on May 12, 1995, and the Turks and Caicos Islands on November 25, 2008.

“Prior to his elevation to the bench, Justice Winder practiced extensively at the public and the private bars,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement.

It added, “Justice Winder’s demonstrated long-standing commitment to the rule of law, qualifications, experience and achievements will be integral to improving the administration of justice in the best interest of the Bahamian people.”

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email July 7, 2022
60 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Davis: Coleby-Davis didn’t strike police officer

Davis: Coleby-Davis didn’t strike police officer

July 7, 2022
Photo of Minnis says he was not invited to COP handover event

Minnis says he was not invited to COP handover event

July 7, 2022
Photo of Deleveaux: No political interference in WSC probe

Deleveaux: No political interference in WSC probe

July 7, 2022
Photo of PM tables Carbon Credits Bill

PM tables Carbon Credits Bill

July 7, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker