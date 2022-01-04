IBA Bahamas stages draft for youth basketball league

Looking for another avenue to showcase the basketball talent in the country, the International Basketball Academy (IBA) Bahamas held its official draft for the Grassroot Youth Basketball League (GYBL) at Prince Charles Park, Gleniston Gardens East, on Saturday.

The league is set to get underway on Saturday, January 15. The Director of IBA Bahamas Denycko Bowles said there were about 56 players who came out to the draft – from ages five to 20. This is in addition to those who were at the pre-draft in December and those who registered.

“It went very well,” Bowles said. “We had a lot of kids who came out and they were definitely excited to be a part of this. This was a vision and a dream of mine – to start a league. That’s pretty much what Saturday was about, but it was more about drafting. The league gets started on January 15, but on Saturday, we had our draft day where kids were selected to teams and in preparation for Saturday, January 15.”

The league will get underway with 15 teams in total in four different age groups. There will be four teams in four-and-under, three 15-and-under teams, four 16-and-under teams and four 18-and-under teams. Bowles and his team or organizers want the kids to maximize their time and exposure in the league, so each team’s roster is between 8-10 players.

IBA Bahamas was started in 2014 because Bowles wanted to reach out to more kids outside of the school where he coaches, Doris Johnson High. The league is set to stage games every Saturday and runs through April 2. After that, they are looking to start a summer league that ends in July. Following that, they will look to stage a fall league from September to November to culminate the three-season action.

Bowles and his team hope to keep the players in a controlled environment.

“It is there for kids to be able to get more games under their belt and also to have kids in an area where there is continuous teaching and learning of the game. Myself, along with Coach Ricardo Pierre who is also the assistant director of IBA, along with a few other high school coaches and also some other substantial persons within our community who knows the game of basketball, we took it upon ourselves to bring these kids in a controlled area to teach the game

properly,” Bowles said. “We can continue to keep on monitoring these kids and meanwhile provide exposure that they need. It is just continued development. That’s exactly what we need in this country to help basketball move to where we think it needs to be.”

Bowles is the head coach for the senior boys basketball team at Doris Johnson Senior High School. He said the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic has helped him realize this dream of starting a league.

“I guess I’ve been wanting to do this for a while now, and with COVID-19, it actually allowed a lot of things and everything to basically slow down and for me to be able to put things in place and focus. This is just one of the many things I think that is going on stream for IBA Bahamas. I thank God for giving me the vision and thank God for allowing those persons around me who see the vision and dreams materialize. It is definitely a good step moving forward.”

As the COVID-19 spread in the country is ongoing, Bowles and his team will follow the health and safety guidelines set out by the Government of The Bahamas through health officials.