IBS came forward as a sponsor of The Bahamas’ CARIFTA Swim Team

Integrated Building Services (IBS) wishes to extend huge congratulations to The Bahamas’ 2022 CARIFTA Swimming Team that participated in the 35th CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Wildey, Barbados, this past weekend.

IBS, a local project management and engineering firm, once again partnered with the Bahamas Aquatics Federation to support Team Bahamas as they prepared for one of the region’s biggest swimming and open water championships.

IBS has always been passionate about supporting organizations that nurture youth and social development. “We believe it is our responsibility to make a difference in the community, and we are happy to contribute in any way we can to help drive initiatives like this,” said a spokesperson through a press release.

IBS Principal Nick Dean had the opportunity to meet the amazing team of prolific swimmers and encourage them before they headed off to Barbados to defend their title as the champions of three consecutive CARIFTA Swimming Championships.

“Congratulations, once again, to Team Bahamas from IBS. You have made your country proud.”

The team was able to win a fourth straight CARIFTA Swimming Championship, and sixth in the last seven meets. The Bahamas amassed 975 points to out-distance second-place Jamaica which finished with 833.50 points. The Bahamas won 65 total medals – 14 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze medals.