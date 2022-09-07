IDB estimates energy demand will grow 6.4% by 2030

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has estimated that the demand for electricity in The Bahamas will increase 0.8 percent on average annually until 2030.

That’s 6.4 percent in the next eight years.

The findings were compiled in a recent report entitled “The energy route of Latin America and the Caribbean”, which was released yesterday.

It found that based on population growth and developments in The Bahamas, the country will demand 2.1 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2030.

“The generation matrix in 2030 will be made up of 99.9 percent oil and 0.01 percent solar. Initiatives to transform the electricity matrix and announced capacity goals by source of electricity generation were not available in official and public data at the time the study was conducted and are not considered here,” the report said.

“The Bahamas will invest a total of $71.2 million by 2030, of which $64.6 million will be invested in generation (100 percent in new plants and zero percent in replacement of existing ones), and $6.6 million in lines of transmission.”

The Davis administration has touted plans for the country to reach the target of 30 percent renewable energy penetration by 2030.

Last month, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the government will invest more than $36 million into renewable energy infrastructure for Abaco and East Grand Bahama, which will include $18 million for the restoration of electricity services and the rehabilitation of physical infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Dorian, as well as an investment of $4.5 million in the installation of five microgrids in East End, Grand Bahama.

His comments came during the commissioning of Ragged Island’s $5 million solar microgrid.

The IDB said though, “Of the total investment in new generation plants, it is estimated that the country will invest approximately $64.5 million in oil-based thermal plants, and $0.1 million in solar plants. In terms of capacity, this means an investment of 81 MW in new capacity throughout the 2020-2030 decade.”

The report continued, “Regarding its emissions, given the characteristics of the models, which assumes no change in the composition of the electricity matrix, it is estimated that The Bahamas will maintain its intensity of 1,116 tCO2/GWh in 2030.”

There are about 10 to 15 megawatts of renewable energy in The Bahamas. To get to the 30 percent renewable energy mark, officials have estimated there needs to be 80 to 90 megawatts of renewables in the country.