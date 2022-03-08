IDB in discussions with govt on fuel hedge

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President Mauricio Claver-Carone said yesterday that he has been in discussions with the new government about the fuel hedging program the bank helped The Bahamas to put in place near the end of 2020. He would only say that the IDB is working in sync and at the government’s pace on the initiative.

Claver-Carone, who made his comments during a media roundtable, explained, though, that the fuel hedge has been able to mitigate the impact of increasing oil prices since it was put in place more 16 months ago.

Now with worries that the price of oil on the global market could hit highs not seen in a decade, Claver-Carone explained that the IDB must look at new strategies for the region.

“What we did in The Bahamas was the first time that an energy hedge, an oil hedge of that sort was done by this institution, so we’ve learned a lot from it,” said Claver-Carone.

“I won’t speak to whether any country has maximized it, unquestionably The Bahamas was able to mitigate the impact of energy prices thanks to that. As we sit here looking at $130 to $135 dollar (per barrel) oil some of that hedging is looking more attractive.

“We need to get better and continue to innovate in that regard. It’s definitely had an impact, it’s definitely helped mitigate those global price shocks. The question is, can we do more? Absolutely, we can always do more. We can always do better, and that’s our goal to do more and better and to continue innovating in that regards.”

The IDB president said it needs to be seen what kind of instruments, guarantees, or financial innovations can but put in place to buffer the spike in oil prices, which has been spurred by the conflict in Europe between Russia and Ukraine.

He added that solutions should be found to ensure that paths to renewable energy taken by countries in the region are not inhibited by these economic shocks.

In terms of The Bahamas, Claver-Carone said of his meeting with the minister of finance, who is Prime Minister Philip Davis, that hedging has been discussed.

“Obviously we’ve been talking and discussing all of these issues, including the hedging issue, so we’re closely in sync with the administration,” he said.

“I just had a meeting last week with the finance minister and we’re closely in sync based on their needs and their pace and how we’re moving, and we’re here to serve them as our client and shareholder.”

When the brokering of oil hedges was announced by the IDB, it was explained that it could allow Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to take advantage of affordable crude oil for 3.5 years. The hedge was designed to ease the strain on the government’s budget and to allow fiscal headroom during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“These unprecedented operations allowed the government to take advantage of low oil prices in the international markets and protect itself against abrupt oil price movements, ultimately offering consumers protection against unexpected increases in energy costs,” the IDB said at the end of 2020.

“It also protects the government’s budget resources by allowing it to implement better financial risk management over the next 3.5 years, with a series of Asian call options purchased by the government from the ban on approximately 7.2 million barrels of crude oil.”

Davis said recently that his administration will do all it can to prevent an increase in the cost of electricity, after BPL issued a statement to inform customers that the cost of the fuel charge would increase on March 1. However, that statement was quickly withdrawn.

“My government will do its endeavor best to ensure that the rise in gas prices around the world will not have a deleterious effect on our people,” said Davis.

“Lord knows that our people could least afford to have more taxes or more costs visited upon their backs. My government will do all in its power to see how we can avert raising the cost of electricity on our people.