If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it is a duck

Dear Editor,



There’s a current back and forth between ardent supporters of the Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party regarding an alleged measure of culpability the state has in the recent murder of a prison inmate at the Rubis gas station.

While former FNM National Security Minister Marvin Dames is questioning why the deceased was allowed on the work release scheme, the current minister seems to have placed the blame squarely on the doorsteps of the previous Minnis administration.

According to The Nassau Guardian, of the 17 Bahamas Department of Correctional Services inmates who had participated in the program, 11 were convicted of murder or manslaughter.

This is the state’s method of reintegrating inmates back into society, although I commend the Davis administration’s prudent decision in suspending it.

Based on what I’ve read in The Nassau Guardian, the deceased was allegedly involved in a shooting that claimed the lives of four human beings.

I said four, because one of the victims was pregnant. And so, the lives of four individuals were violently taken away.

This disturbing incident occurred in 2011, which is just 11 years ago. And yet the current national security minister told the press that the deceased inmate was scheduled to be released in less than two years, which may either be in late 2023 or early 2024.

Whatever the date is, it would mean that an individual, who was alleged to have been involved in a shooting that claimed the lives of, not three, as the state and media says, but four human beings, would’ve only served between 12 and 13 years.

If you want ironclad evidence that the Bahamian state has a very low estimate of human life, this has to be it.

The Guardian wrote regarding the inmate’s murder that this “may have been something based on retaliation”. Had he been alive today, even blind Ray Charles could’ve seen that.

Every Bahamian who follows the news knows this. The government seems afraid to admit the obvious.

The state, which is top-heavy with attorneys, continues to put Bahamian families in difficult situations, by handling ruthless murderers with kid gloves, yet want to question aloud why the murder rate continues to soar.

There’s a saying that if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, then it is a duck.

I believe that the Rubis gas station killing was retaliation. Such killings, which probably account for over 70 percent of the yearly 100-plus murders committed, are the results of the state’s stubborn refusal to carry out the death penalty.

Grieving families, I believe, are now hiring gunmen to give them vigilante justice. They have lost confidence in the system to give them adequate justice.

This vigilante industry has fueled the high murder rates, with no end in sight.

I blame both the FNM and PLP for this nightmarish situation unfolding in Nassau. Both of their reluctance to carry out the death penalty has given rise to a robust revenge killing industry that grieving families are all too willing to support.

This is what happens when you regard the word of the Privy Council more than you regard the word of God.

Again, the fact that the deceased was scheduled to be released some 13 years after the killings of four human beings tells me that the state does not value human life.



— Kevin Evans