Ignore fentanyl threat at our own peril

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has emerged as a formidable adversary in the battle against drug abuse and fatalities.

While originally developed for legitimate medical purposes, its illicit use has led to a grave public health crisis in the United States (US).

This potent substance is an insidious threat that could lead to perilous consequences far beyond what we experienced in this country during the crack cocaine and free-base epidemic of the 1980s.

One of the most alarming aspects of fentanyl is its potency.

It is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and substantially stronger than heroin.

One speck of this substance can induce a lethal overdose.

It is a killer, and an indiscriminate one at that.

And now, fentanyl is here.

The rising number of fentanyl-related fatalities in the US is a stark reminder of the urgency to tackle this crisis head-on with a transnational effort.

Dr. David Allen, the renowned Bahamian psychiatrist who headed the Taskforce Against Drugs in the 1980s, is joining forces with mothers who have lost children to fentanyl to sound the alarm ahead of what he fears could eventually become a wave of fentanyl deaths.

“Being aware of it is life; unawareness is death,” Allen told The Nassau Guardian.

He has documented eight deaths in The Bahamas through his sources, including those in law enforcement, and the families who have lost loved ones to the drug, which comes in various forms, among them powder, liquid and pill.

“You can chew it in gum, you can take it in powder form, you can take it in liquid form in your drink, so it potentiates or makes powerful any drug, whether it be Tylenol, Aspirin, Xanax, your anti-depressants, but even your Percocet, or Vicodin or Hydrocodone, Valium, anything, and the sad thing is it goes right for the respiratory center, slows your breath down,” he said.

“If you don’t get an antidote, which is Narcan, within a few minutes, you die. To my surprise, I’ve come across some Bahamians who died in the States, and as I look here, I know it’s here.”

Inspector Cyprian Collie, who is attached to Scientific Support Services of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, said in terms of the number of cases confirmed in The Bahamas, “It’s roughly over a seven-year period and we have had six cases – two nationals and four non-nationals.”

Collie emphasized we are not at a crisis level.

However, he said, “…unlike other drugs, we don’t have the luxury of going through the crisis and being able to respond once it’s already here.”

Allen said he has heard that fentanyl is passing around at some local clubs, and Collie confirmed The Bahamas now has a pill culture.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 50.6 million fake pills in 2022 and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl.

Collie posited that because Bahamians don’t like needles, dependency on opioids like heroin are not a part of local drug culture.

“I say that to say,” he said, “we don’t have persons who have developed any sort of tolerance to opioid-type drugs, so in the event there is any type fentanyl, any type pill, it’s accidental or incidental, you’re going to have persons who just die.”

The consequences of fentanyl addiction extend far beyond the person whose life it takes.

Families are left shattered, communities struggle to cope, and first responders are placed at risk of accidental exposure.

We cannot simply ignore the profound impact this crisis could have on our society by dismissing it as a US problem.

We must prioritize public awareness campaigns to educate our citizens about the perils of fentanyl use and the risk of inadvertently encountering it in other substances.

Our medical professionals must exercise utmost caution when prescribing opioids and ensure that patients are well informed about their potential risks.

We should work to supply hospitals and first responders with Narcan Naloxone – the antidote to fentanyl overdose – in The Bahamas in spray form.

And we must train them to look for the signs of overdose.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies need unwavering support in working to dismantle the illegal fentanyl supply chains in the US and Mexico that could lead to a proliferation of the drug here.

The dangers of fentanyl are an urgent call to action that requires our collective resolve.

We ignore the threat of this dangerous drug at our own peril.