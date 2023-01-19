IHOP could eventually ramp its hiring up to 600

IHOP Bahamas could eventually ramp its hiring up to 600 people from an initial 200, as it continues to open more restaurants and streamlines its 24-hour operation, the company’s principal Burton Rodgers said yesterday during a press conference at the Department of Labour.

The press conference was held to announce the employment recruitment drive for IHOP, with the Department of Labour as the site for the recruitment drive and a partner in finding available talent.

During the press conference, Director of Labour Robert Farquharson explained that the department’s database currently has more than 65,000 people registered, though not all of those people are necessarily unemployed. He explained that his department is now able to pull from that database of registered people to assist in finding hires for IHOP.

Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell, who spoke during the press conference, explained that the job fair will be held on Saturday, January 21 at the Department of Labour from 9 am to 3 pm.

He added that IHOP will be filling positions for cooks, prep-cooks, servers, hostesses, cashiers, beverage attendants and utilities workers.

“IHOP Bahamas is expected to open two stores in New Providence in the upcoming few weeks and has partnered with the Department of Labour to identify almost two hundred Bahamians to fill all vacancies by the end of January 2023,” Bell said.

“The first store will be located at The Mall at Marathon and will be opened to the public on or before February 28, 2023.

“The search to fill managers and supervisors positions has already begun and training for all new hires are expected to begin on or about February 13, 2023.”

He explained that those interested in IHOP positions should pre-register for the job fair through the Department of Labour’s Facebook page, or the Public Employment Service Portal.

Rodgers and his team holds the IHOP franchise rights for The Bahamas and the Caribbean. He explained that the IHOP corporate team in the US has been impressed with the Bahamas operations thus far.

“It feels good when you have the president of IHOP calling you back, telling you how much they are impressed,” said Rodgers.

“When we did our first presentation of our executive team… they said that was the first time in history they saw such a [quality] team [of locals] presented for the franchise.”

He maintained that contrary to concerns raised on social media about what a local IHOP would look like and serve, the restaurant will stick to the tenets that govern the brand.