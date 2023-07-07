Illusionist Rob Lake returns to Atlantis

Globally renowned illusionist Rob Lake’s family-friendly magic show “The Magic of Rob Lake” returns to Atlantis, and Lake promises to showcase never before seen illusions for visitors and guests.

The show by the man dubbed, the “world’s greatest illusionist” opens on July 11 at The Atlantis Theater with performances through September 3.

Lake’s return to Atlantis Paradise Island is a homecoming of sorts. This year will be his sixth turn on an Atlantis stage.

Prior to returning to Atlantis, Lake took his show to more than 40 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

“Rob Lake’s spellbinding performances further Atlantis’ 25-year legacy in offering immersive experiences and creating lifelong memories for our guests and community,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director, Atlantis.

VAT inclusive tickets are $110 premium, $77 adult and $38.70 child. Complimentary parking is available at the Atlantis parking garage.