ILO: High inflation cutting purchasing power

Accelerating inflation has led to significant losses in the purchasing power of average wages and of minimum wages in The Bahamas and other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, a newly released report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) said.

The Labour Overview Series Latin America and the Caribbean 2022 report said aggregate labor income at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 was still, in most countries in the region, below that of 2019.

This, the ILO said, has had negative impacts on average household income and distribution causing setbacks in living conditions and require the implementation and strengthening of different types of policies to counteract the trend.

The ILO report said, “… The loss of real income requires further progress in providing income guarantees to the vulnerable population as a whole, with a stronger link to active labor market policies.

“Tripartite dialogue plays a key role in enabling this path to be followed, taking into account the needs and possibilities of workers and employers.”

The Davis administration increased the minimum wage in the public sector in July, and said it hoped that trend would follow in the private sector before the end of this year.

Prime Minister Philip Davis acknowledged in his May budget communication that there is a need for a minimum wage increase “because of the general erosion of spending power of ordinary Bahamians”.

The regional employment rate in the first quarter of 2022 was 57.2 percent, the economic participation rate was 62.1 percent and the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent.

The Bahamas has not conducted a labor force survey since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

In May 2019, it stood at 9.5 percent and the median household income was $33,352.

Last October, Minister of Immigration and Labour Keith Bell estimated that the national unemployment rate is somewhere between 25 and 30 percent; and in June The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) estimated that the unemployment rate was 18 percent.

“A comparison of the labor indicators for the first quarter of 2022 with those of the first quarter of 2019 shows that the regional employment rate has not yet fully recovered to the values recorded three years ago, although the difference is small,” the ILO said.

“Nor has it returned to the average economic participation rate of that time. Since the lag in the recovery of participation is greater than that of employment, the regional unemployment rate fell (from 8.7 to 7.9 percent) between the two points in time.

“It is also important to note that behind the regional average at the national level, indicators reflect significant lags. In 10 out of 14 countries, the employment rate in the first quarter of 2022 had not yet recovered to the values it had in the same period of 2019. In half of them, the gap was around 5 percent or higher. At the same time, most of them show some signs of slowdown in both labor force participation and employment.”