Imagine your very best day and reach for the stars

The romance of a classic seaplane flight to Kamalame Cay, a private island off Andros and the world’s third largest barrier reef, where I get to explore the turquoise waters with expert guides, followed by a spectacular luncheon kicked off with signature cocktails and canapes, then indulging in a languid, wine-paired meal at a beautifully dressed table for a Chefs Ocean to Table communal series on the beach – one can only imagine and dream!

But, you don’t. This is reality!

Atlantis “Sapphire Services” has launched a partnership that allows its resort guests to experience more of the beauty and culture of The Bahamas, catering to the elite traveler looking for highly curated and exclusive experiences.

Sapphire Services allows a guest to imagine their very best day and to reach for the stars.

A collaboration between Atlantis “Sapphire Services”, and COCO Bahama Seaplanes (which launched its portfolio of seaplane safaris and adventures to celebrate the unique beauty and offerings of the family islands and includes half and full day trips to the Swimming Pigs in Exuma and Spanish Wells and day trips to the award winning Kamalame Cay) meant the realization of a dream I didn’t even know I had, as I was whisked away for a day trip to Kamalame Cay, Andros – a family-owned island accessible only by seaplane, helicopter or boat – which turned out to be the perfect escape.

We departed Odyssey Aviation for the mere minutes flight to Kamalame Cay, a flight which also allows travelers to be treated to a spectacular overwater sightseeing tour of the Andros Great Barrier Reef and vast oceanic panoramas. (I spotted a shark meandering lazily in the waters as I flew over.)

We may have taken off from the tarmac, but it was an amazing landing into pristine waters surrounding Kamalame Cay and within view of the resort’s overwater spa. I alighted into silky-smooth waters from my first ever seaplane flight.

I was escorted to a seaside peak-roofed beach house that opened literally onto an untouched beach, that showed that my footprints were the first to touch the sand that day.

Once on Kamalame Cay, there is a series of exploration offerings from which to choose on land and sea. Opting for a boat excursion, after checking into my cottage where I was delighted to find a welcome note from the island’s owners, Michael King-Hew and David Hew, I first took the opportunity to explore and take in the beauty of the island in the golf-cart only community, before arriving at the marina to further my exploration of the turquoise waters with guides who showed me their favorite coral gardens, coves and islets.

I then joined the Hew’s at the launch of their communal Chefs Ocean to Table lunch series which was in its debut under the palapa (an open-sided dwelling with a thatched roof made of dried palm leaves.)

The weekly chef’s table luncheon, set directly on the beach, at a beautifully dressed table at the Tiki Bar expands on the success of Kamalame’s monthly wine pairing luncheons.

The menu celebrates the very best of what the ocean has to offer locally in season (fish, lobster, shrimp, crab, conch) and the best the season offers from the farm (herbs, vegetables, and fruit). The offerings celebrate the local fishermen, farmers, foragers, bakers and artisans from which each item is sourced, and its paired with specialty cocktails and wines from Young’s Fine Wines in New Providence.

Pumpkin two ways.

The canapes featured on the day included avocado and edamame summer rolls, popcorn cauliflower with Sriracha aioli, tropical conch salad shots, and the signature Kamalame Spritz (Louis Picamelot Cremant Blanc de Blancs, Cochchi Americano, Giffard Abricot de Roussillon, Fever Tree Club Soda, and fresh squeezed lemon).

The multi-course affair celebrated for its signature island cuisine and fresh, locally sourced ingredients, each plate expertly paired with fine wine or champagne, was a sensuous feast for the senses – visually stunning and delicious, course after course.

The Kamalame farm salad (julienned Kamalame Farm vegetables on a bed of fried rice noodles with fried shallots, pickled red onion, pickled ginger, tomatoes, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts and dressed with an apricot and sesame dressing), and salt and pepper conch was paired with Chateau Léoube “Love by Léoube” Organic Cotes de Provence Rosé 2020 a dry Provence rosé wine with pale pink with hints of strawberry and white peach; it was followed by perfectly grilled shrimp kissed with pesto alongside flame-grilled avocado with ponzu and Asian slaw, and grilled garlic bread paired and paired with William Fevre Chablis Domaine 2020 which balanced perfectly between freshness and minerality with subtle citrus notes; a whole red snapper dusted in cornstarch and flash fried and served with tamarind and chili dressing on the side held court with grilled broccolini, pumpkin two ways and steamed rice in banana leaf parcels which was paired with Boyer Martenot Bourgonge Chardonnay 2018, a fiery nose infused with smoked wood and vanilla extract, roasted chestnuts, minerality and concentrated characteristics of fresh fruits; a wonderfully intriguing dessert of avocado ice cream with toasted coconut, white chocolate sauce, berries and salted cronuts served in a coconut shell and paired with Coconut Caramel Rum, a premium Guatemalan rum infused with coconut water finished off the leisurely meal.

And then it was time to hit the beach to reboard the seaplane for my water takeoff and back to reality in New Providence after playing for the day.

Sapphire Services caters to the elite traveler looking for highly curated and exclusive experiences by Atlantis resort.

From world-class luxury escapes to authentic Bahamian engagements. Sapphire Services will tailor any experience to a guest’s unique desires and interests, whether on land, in the ocean, or somewhere above the clouds.

For the thrill-seeker, the adventurer, the fast lane race, their list of Sapphire Adventures starts with you – and you can explore The Bahamas in a day, play with sharks, take a helicopter ride. Atlantis encourages you to feel free to bring out your inner wild.

Whether you take some serious you time or lean into your inner romantic, the exclusive experiences are tailored to take your breath away. Think celebrity chef-catered date night or spend the night on a mega yacht.

Atlantis’ Sapphire Services offers bespoke concierge experiences such as intimate beach dinners on a private beach, over the top underwater marriage proposal or weddings, celebratory milestone birthdays to extraordinary “BahamasAtHeart” experiences, such as its latest venture with Kamalee Cay and COCO Bahama Seaplanes that allows guests to experience the beauty of The Bahamas’ out islands via seaplane and more.

COCO Bahama Seaplanes is the first, year-round, amphibious airline to debut in The Bahamas in over half a century. The Bahamian-owned COCO Bahama Seaplanes is bringing glamour, classic style and quality service to flying the islands of The Bahamas.

Combining the romance of classic seaplanes with the ease of shore-to-shore excursions, and the insider knowledge of experienced local owners, COCO Bahama Seaplanes can transport you to rose-splashed castaway picnics on sand-dollar islets, world-class diving and fishing expeditions in remote locales, or jet-set jaunts between chic hotels, resorts, restaurants, and watering holes.

COCO Bahama Seaplanes means island-hopping reimagined. From experiencing a low fly over the third largest barrier reef to seeing some of The Bahamas’ famous blue holes to observing the natural flora and fauna, COCO Bahama Seaplanes can take you across the vast archipelago that make up The Bahamas’ 700 islands and cays.

Now close your eyes and dream! But just know that Atlantis “Sapphire Services” and COCO Bahama Seaplanes can make your dream a reality.