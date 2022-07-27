IMF: Inflation will remain stubbornly high, return to normal levels by 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its recently released World Economic Outlook that it expects inflation to remain “stubbornly high” and predicts a return to normal pricing levels by 2024.

The IMF has termed its outlook “gloomy and uncertain”.

While the fund thinks the inflation rates caused by disease and war could abate in two years, it contends that downside risks of a continued trend of higher-than-normal prices is a true and present concern.

“Several factors could cause it to maintain momentum and raise longer-term expectations,” the report said.

“Further supply-related shocks to food and energy prices from the war in Ukraine could sharply increase headline inflation and pass through to core inflation, triggering a further tightening in monetary policy.

“Such shocks could, if sufficiently severe, cause a combination of recession accompanied by high and rising inflation (stagflation), although this is not part of the baseline scenario.

“Labor market tightness is historically high in several economies, and workers could increasingly demand compensation for past increases in the cost of living. Firms may have some ability to absorb higher labor costs by reducing profit margins, particularly where price increases preceded wage inflation or in industries or places where firms have monopoly power.”

Locally, the scourge of high prices has left the construction industry in a wait-and-see period, given that both the COVID-19 pandemic and now Russia’s war in Ukraine have caused construction supply chains to be affected.

Bahamian Contractors Association President Leonard Sands recently predicted that the construction industry will continue to be plagued by high prices, at least until the end of the year. He explained though that the government’s lowering of value-added tax (VAT) has given the sector a small bit of breathing room amid inflationary prices.

“I think prices are going to remain above what was normal three years ago until at least the end of this year,” said Sands in April.

“The war is sustaining two things. It is sustaining supply chain issues that we already had, and it is also sustaining the high cost of fuel, and as I have already stated the cost of fuel remains high, production costs remain high.”

Inflation and supply chain problems also continue to raise food security issues, with food stores having to raise the prices of products on their shelves.