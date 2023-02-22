IMF paper points to Sand Dollar risks

Pointing to potential risks of the Sand Dollar, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new working paper that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose risks to financial intermediation, integrity, and cybersecurity despite its limited use to date.

The working paper, entitled “Crypto Assets and CBDCs in Latin America and the Caribbean: Opportunities and Risks”, notes that while the Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) architecture has some features to mitigate risks, there are still challenges.

“The CBDC could substitute for deposits in commercial banks, with implications for bank funding, profitability, and financial intermediation. Moreover, a digital currency involves costly investments in new technologies, infrastructure, and external expertise. It can also expose a central bank to new risks and introduce new challenges for ensuring financial integrity, while cyberattacks or technological glitches can impact the central bank’s reputation,” the paper states.

As it relates to financial stability, the IMF said greater adoption of the Sand Dollar could pose a risk to bank runs.

“To limit disintermediation risks and substitutability with bank deposits, Sand Dollar holdings do not earn interest, and a ceiling is in place limiting the amount users are able to hold in their wallets. Moreover, level 2 and 3 wallets are linked to accounts at financial institutions. To mitigate potential runs in case of stress, a circuit breaker has been embedded in the system to prevent massive flows,” the IMF paper stated.

“However, depending on the deposit structure of banks, some banks could still be vulnerable to financial disintermediation and bank runs, and deposits could quickly move from a financial institution to the CBDC.”

The paper notes, however, the strong systems in place to safeguard against cyber security and to protect financial integrity.

“Central Bank laws and other legislation were amended to reflect the new digital legal tender. The central bank also plans to promote an e-KYC [electronic know your customer] register to maintain identification of individuals who do not maintain such information with banks or other financial intermediaries. Sand Dollar-integrated wallets are enabled with multi-factor authentication features. All mobile devices are required to support a passcode or a biometrics-based sign-in to access the app and complete transactions. The wallets cannot be used outside the country or for FX [foreign exchange] operations on their own, which reduces their susceptibility to illicit international flows,” the paper said.

“The central bank has a unit tasked to monitor cyber risk and is upgrading its IT systems and monitoring systems. All Sand Dollar-authorized financial institutions are required to complete robust and intensive cybersecurity assessments by an independent international firm before receiving approval to integrate the Sand Dollar platform with their custom applications.”

Since its nationwide launch in October 2020, Sand Dollars in circulation remain less than 0.1 percent of currency in circulation and of broad money in The Bahamas.