IMF projects 7.3% rise in prices

Citing the war in Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its World Economic Outlook is projecting that consumer prices in The Bahamas will increase by 7.3 percent this year.

This comes as many Bahamians are feeling the pinch of rising food, fuel and other costs, and the government faces calls from certain quarters to do more to help alleviate what for many people is a growing burden.

The IMF’s projected increase would be the highest annual percentage change in inflation since 1991, when consumer prices increased by 7.3 percent as well, according to data from the Bahamas National Statistical Institute.

Inflationary pressures are projected to see a lower increase in 2023 of 4.5 percent, before leveling out to pre-pandemic levels of 2.4 percent in 2027.

The Bahamas is not alone, as the IMF projects the entire region will be affected by inflation and policy tightening.

Jamaica is projected to see its consumer prices rise by 8.5 percent this year, while Haiti’s prices are projected to increase by 25.5 percent.

“Inflation is expected to remain elevated for longer than in the previous forecast, driven by war-induced commodity price increases and broadening price pressures,” the IMF said.

“For 2022, inflation is projected at 5.7 percent in advanced economies and 8.7 percent in emerging market and developing economies —1.8 and 2.8 percentage points higher than projected in January.

“Although a gradual resolution of supply-demand imbalances and a modest pickup in labor supply are expected in the baseline, easing price inflation eventually, uncertainty again surrounds the forecast.

“Conditions could significantly deteriorate. Worsening supply-demand imbalances — including those stemming from the war — and further increases in commodity prices could lead to persistently high inflation, rising inflation expectations, and stronger wage growth.

“If signs emerge that inflation will be high over the medium term, central banks will be forced to react faster than currently anticipated, raising interest rates and exposing debt vulnerabilities, particularly in emerging markets.”

The projected 7.3 percent rise in consumer prices falls in line with the historically high 7.8 percent rise in inflation being experienced in the United States, the country where more than 85 percent of Bahamian consumables are purchased.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Philip Davis said that he negotiated a 38 percent discount on shipping containers entering The Bahamas from far eastern jurisdictions in an effort to alleviate rising inflationary pressures on consumers.

“What I have been doing is exploring ways and means of putting up mechanisms for the challenge of inflation, that includes of course the cost of oil,” Davis said.

“I have engaged with several of our shipping agencies and I have been able to work out an arrangement with one of them that has already agreed and has already put into effect the reduction of the cost of containers coming into the country.

“I don’t want to identify them because we don’t want a challenge as to what they are charging, but we have negotiated up to a 38 percent discount on containers coming to The Bahamas, particularly from the Far East and we are waiting to hear what that discount will be from Florida, but those are the efforts we have engaged in to assist in alleviating the inflationary impact on the vulnerable amongst us.”

Davis has said the government’s reduction of value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent at the start of 2022 has positively impacted Bahamian consumers, notwithstanding the decision to place VAT on previously zero-rated breadbasket items and pharmaceuticals.

“The lowering of VAT across the board is helping to reduce the impact of inflation on Bahamian households, although we recognize that the effect of the reduction is harder to appreciate in a time of rising prices,” he said.

“Nonetheless, 95 percent of goods and services are less expensive than they would otherwise have been because of the reduction in the tax burden.”

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said recently there is little that can be done on the inflation issue.

“In the short term, little can be done,” he said in the Senate during his contribution to the mid-year budget debate.

“We have been in some discussions with some wholesalers to see if there is anything in terms of government processes that we can do to smooth any bottlenecks, so that their business might be improved.

“Our view is to empower our Consumer [Protection] Commission to ensure that we avoid any sort of gouging that uses an excuse of unrest to unfairly hike up prices.

“But we are a small economy in an increasingly integrated global economy and the world is still a very dangerous place.”