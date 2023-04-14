IMF projects ‘complex’ near-term outlook for middle income economies in region 

Projecting a complex near-term fiscal outlook for world economies, the International Monetary Fund in its April Fiscal Monitor said for emerging market and middle income economies like The Bahamas, the pace of fiscal tightening is projected to slow in 2023 as spending pressures mount.

While general gross debt in emerging markets and middle income economies in the region is projected to decrease by roughly 1.1 percent in 2023, echoing the April 2023 World Economic Outlook, the IMF said fiscal constraints will see debt build up again by 2024.

“Over the medium term, fiscal deficits are projected to remain above pre-pandemic levels in the next few years. The fiscal outlook is subject to significant uncertainty as the global economy rebounds from a series of shocks. Much will depend on the pace of long-term (potential) economic growth and the future course of global interest rates. Under current projections, the envisaged gradual and moderate fiscal tightening will not be

sufficient to prevent public debt ratios from resuming an upward trend, as nominal GDP slows, driven by some large advanced and emerging market economies,” the international financial watchdog noted.

“Interest payments as a share of revenues in emerging market economies and low-income developing countries are expected to remain higher over the medium term than before the pandemic. In low-income developing countries, concerns persist regarding heightened debt vulnerabilities because of high debt levels, with 39 countries already in or near debt distress. Despite multiple waves of tax reforms in these countries, revenues remain stubbornly insufficient at 13.5 percentage points of GDP lower than revenues in advanced economies. This calls for renewed efforts to raise tax capacity.”

The IMF said tax policy across most economies needs to be redesigned, revenue agencies reformed and legal frameworks strengthened to build efficient equitable and effective tax policy frameworks.

“Countries can enhance medium-term fiscal frameworks to combine more flexible rules or targets with strengthened institutions. A credible and well-communicated fiscal framework that promotes consistent macroeconomic policies and addresses concerns with debt sustainability will be critical. Interactions between fiscal and monetary policy should be considered, implying a need for fiscal policy to support monetary tightening in view of large inflation surprises,” the IMF said.

“Fiscal plans should put a greater emphasis on risk assessment. Medium-term fiscal policy should be anchored by debt sustainability objectives and build up sufficient fiscal buffers over time, consistent with the expanded role of fiscal policy in times of crises. Risk-based frameworks should provide incentives to build up buffers over time, even when there is no immediate high risk of debt distress; prescribe more ambitious fiscal consolidation paths for countries with high debt sustainability risks; and incorporate well-defined escape clauses to allow greater flexibility when countries are hit by shocks.”