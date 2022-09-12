IMF report touts benefits of carbon tax for Bahamas

Noting that small island states need to pursue policies and reforms aimed at reducing CO2 emissions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggested governments consider carbon taxes or “feebates” as a mitigation and adaptation measure.

A new working paper, titled “The Case for Climate Change Adaption and Mitigation in Small Island States”, analyzes different options to scale up climate change mitigation and adaptation in small island states, where well-designed policies and reforms would help reduce CO2 emissions and guard against threats associated with climate change.

It references The Bahamas as being fifth in the region in terms of climate change vulnerability and resilience behind Haiti, Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana and Belize.

A study included in the working paper concluded that at US$50 per metric ton of CO2 emissions, a carbon tax would yield additional revenues amounting to 0.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in The Bahamas and would have an insignificant economic impact at -0.1 percent.

The IMF said while large carbon-emitting countries have a greater responsibility for the emissions correction, smaller island states would benefit no less from mitigation efforts.

“There is no doubt that large carbon-emitting countries are responsible for the great majority of emissions correction the world needs. This creates a policy tension between climate change mitigation and adaptation in smaller countries with potentially high marginal returns to adaption (due to greater physical risks) and smaller marginal returns to mitigation (as they are not large emitters). Nevertheless, all countries, including small island states, need to pursue policies and reforms aimed at reducing CO2 emissions, as well as adapting to the worst effects of climate change,” the working paper states.

“From a risk-reward perspective, the benefits of reducing the risks of climate change and the health benefits from higher environmental quality outweigh the potential cost of climate change mitigation in the short run. A carbon tax and “feebates” – fees on products with high emissions combined with rebates on products with low emissions – could raise considerable revenue, which can support revenue mobilization and provide additional funding to compensate the most vulnerable households, build a multilayered safety net, and strengthen structural resilience.”

Pointing out that the average level of CO2 emissions per capita in the Caribbean is higher than the global average, the IMF said stronger and more comprehensive policies are necessary to close the emissions mitigation gap in the Caribbean.

“The Caribbean’s share of global CO2 emissions is only 0.3 percent, but the average level of CO2 emissions on a per capita basis has increased from 3.5 tons in 1990 to 5.1 tons in 2019, compared with the current global average of 4.6 tons. Countries in the region have ample opportunities to reduce CO2 emissions through broad-based policies and reforms,” the paper said.

“In particular, there are five areas where more ambitious and comprehensive initiatives could make a significant contribution towards net-zero emissions: (i) eliminating distortionary energy subsidies; (ii) introducing a carbon tax and fees on high-emission products combined with rebates on low emission products; (iii) improving energy efficiency and decarbonizing the energy sector with higher share of renewables; (iv) electrifying mobility and transportation; and (v) developing sustainable land-use practices and smarter urbanization with better rules and regulations.”

The Bahamas has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent by the year 2030, primarily through switches to renewable energy.