IMF: Unemployment projected at 13.9%

Unemployment in The Bahamas is projected to be 13.9 percent in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In its Staff Concluding Statement, the IMF said that unemployment was estimated at 25.6 percent in 2020 and projected at 18.1 percent in 2021.

The IMF says the data was taken from “Bahamian authorities and IMF staff calculations”.

In 2023, the IMF is projecting an unemployment rate of 12.7 percent.

No Labour Force Survey has been conducted in The Bahamas since December 2019.

The survey was not conducted in 2020 or 2021 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which brought much of the global economy to a standstill.

The December 2019 survey placed unemployment in The Bahamas at 10.7 percent.

With the economy rebounding thanks to tourist arrivals and an uptick in construction activity, the IMF said, “Real GDP growth is estimated at around six percent this year, although a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels is not expected before end-2023.

“Inflationary pressures are building in line with global developments and are expected to ease only gradually,” it said.

“Despite this, it will be important to allow higher international food and energy costs to pass through to domestic prices alongside targeted support to protect the poorest members of society. The tourism recovery is projected to narrow external imbalances over the medium term and thereby keep international reserves at adequate levels.”