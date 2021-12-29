Business

Improve lower socioeconomic class to improve economic health, says economic expert

Chester Robards
204 1 minute read
Hubert Edwards.

With unemployment rates remaining high in the near term, education under threat by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and government debt high with revenue collection low, economic expert and Managing Consultant of Next Level Solutions Hubert Edwards said a focus needs to be on how to improve the lives of those in a lower socioeconomic bracket, as a base for improving the country’s economic footing in the future.

Edwards said the pandemic has not only taken away jobs from many Bahamians, but also stripped away the hope of tertiary education for others. He said this has the potential to create further economic strain on a country already too deep in debt.

“I really believe that we should focus on what can be done with the lower socioeconomic class, because within the context of the crisis – both the health crisis and the attendant economic crisis – I think we have the potential for what’s referred to as economic scarring, in that the lingering effects of persons losing their jobs… individuals having to defer schooling and education, which would break the cycle of generation poverty, those are some of the areas I think we need to be very concerned about,” said Edwards.

“Yes, the middle class may take a hit, but we must be very concerned about the lower socioeconomic class and those individuals who are going to fall into poverty or below the poverty line, because that has the potential of exerting significant costs on the country itself.”

Edwards said while some people may have been able to find employment since companies began to return to business, many not have found employment at the income level they had before.

He explained that the government’s social assistance program could be strained by this continued scarring caused by the pandemic if there is no job growth and educational growth.

“Yes, be concerned about the middle class, but also be very, very concerned about the lower socioeconomic grouping, because they have the potential of putting a significant amount of strain on the social apparatus, the social safety net,” Edwards said.

“Beyond that, it is about the future of the country because as the people grow, so the country grows.”

