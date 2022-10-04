Improved healthcare delivery promised

As the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) maps its way forward in providing quality healthcare throughout the country under its ‘Renew, Refresh, and Reimagine’ initiative, steps are being taken to improve service at Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), PHA Chairman Andrew Edwards said.

Edwards said immediate action is being taken to improve conditions where patients are waiting outside under tents and on the porch at RMH for services.

He expects the situation will be rectified by the end of the year.

“I am pleased to announce that we have procured a number of modular units that will expand our capacity to treat patients,” said Edwards during a meet-the-press event last week.

“The enabling works for these units are underway. We are moving swiftly to get these units fully operational and integrated.

“The patients will be triaged and wait for care with dignity in a secure area out of the elements and off the porch as the modular units provide much-needed increase in capacity.”

Since suffering major flood damage due to Hurricane Dorian and later adjusting for the onslaught of the pandemic, many key hospital services have been interrupted and sections modified, including the Accident and Emergency Department and other sections located throughout central Freeport.

The Minnis administration spent $20 million to renovate the hospital following the storm.

In April 2021, then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis recommissioned the first redevelopment phase of the hospital, which included the Pharmacy, the Lula Knowles Pediatrics Ward, the Maternal & Child Health Block, the Medical/Surgical Block, the Critical Care Block, Operating Theatre, Chapel, Healing Garden and Medical/Surgical Ward Three.

While a few of the services have returned to the premises following renovations and repairs of the facility, the administration and physiotherapy departments, and the Freeport Community Clinic, remain outsourced.

Hospital officials are seeking to have all services back at RMH as soon as possible; in the meantime, the modular units are expected to solve a number of outstanding issues.

Aubynette Rolle, PHA managing director, explained that the units are customized for triaging and rehabilitative services –– occupational and physical therapy — with air quality, oxygen, and negative pressure capability.

A negative pressure room is an isolation technique used to prevent cross-contamination from room to room.

With the modular units installed, the emergency room can resume its pre-COVID operations — triaging and assessment of patients, Rolle said.

She added that there will also be a holding area for people who may be diagnosed with an infectious disease.

“There are going to be other infectious diseases and so, there will be a unit where patients can be assessed, get their results, and have a prepared place to go.

“We made preparation for everything, including persons in need of dialysis, so that patients don’t have to move about. The care can be administered right there.”

Patients with non-chronic communicable diseases are not being left out, Rolle added.

She noted that with the urgency of the pandemic, those individuals were pushed to the background.

“However, with attention now shifted post-COVID, we have another space that can be used with the ability for negative pressure, should it be (needed), for that overflow of patients,” Rolle said.

New hospital

Rolle said PHA is working hand in hand with Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville on a new hospital for Grand Bahama.

“We are still in collaboration to ensure that the project moves forward,” she said.

“I can tell you that is one of the next biggest projects to happen.”

Rolle was not able to give a definite timeline for start of construction but assured that government and PHA are in discussions with relevant stakeholders in relation to getting the project started.

In July, the health minister revealed that the government has secured funding for construction of a new healthcare facility on the island.

“We have the money, and I want to say to residents of Grand Bahama from the Ministry of Health that we are going to build a state-of-the-art hospital,” he said.

Without revealing the property’s location, Darville said it is a 30-acre lot on a good section of land on high ground.

“We are finished the geotechnical studies and I have spoken to the geologist. I am going to break ground on it very soon,” he said at the time.

Administrative changes

While residents await the long-promised modern hospital and the PHA-implemented programs to improve service, Edwards confirmed administrative changes at RMH.

“As we move aggressively to reimagine the PHA, I am pleased to advise of the rotation and appointment of administrators in our institutions,” he said.

“Jessica Cartwright has taken up the role of health services administrator at Grand Bahama Health Services and the Rand Memorial Hospital.

“Leotha Coleby has been appointed acting deputy administrator.”

Edwards added that Sandra Mortimer-Russell, former RMH deputy administrator, has been appointed acting hospital administrator at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

“Former RMH Administrator Sharon Williams is assisting Mary Lightbourne-Walker, who continues as the administrator of the Princess Margaret Hospital,” Edwards said.

Williams and Mortimer-Russell led the healthcare facility’s staff through Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, then had to grapple with the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic almost immediately while still managing the initial stages of the hospital’s rebuild and recovery, and working with local and international non-governmental organizations.

Acknowledging that the PHA has been plagued with aged facilities, lack of personnel and unexpected circumstances that have delayed progress, Edwards declared, “We will not let that deter our focus to provide quality service at all our facilities.”