Improved revenue no surprise, says opposition

East Grand Bahama Member of Parliament Kwasi Thompson, who is also the opposition’s shadow minister of finance, said yesterday that the significant revenue increase touted by the government is no surprise given that the economy is now more open than it was during the COVID-19 emergency orders.

The recently released Twelve Month Report on Budgetary Performance FY2021/22 July-June showed that total revenue amounted to $2.6 billion in the 2021/2022 fiscal year, an increase of more than $700 million compared to the previous period.

The Ministry of Finance in the report revealed that the revenue performance beat the government’s revised projections by $269.8 million.

Thompson said while the improved state of fiscal performance is noteworthy, it does not directly benefit the average Bahamian who is still struggling under the weight of historic inflation and high gas prices.

“It is to be expected and no surprise that the country’s revenue has had a significant increase. The economy was recovering under the last FNM administration and we saw a significant increase in revenues prior to the change in government. The increase in revenue is to be expected, as the year prior we were in the middle of COVID and still recovering from Hurricane Dorian. Our economy is now open, and our tourism performance has significantly improved,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The opposition is however extremely concerned that the increase in revenue has not translated to improved circumstances for Bahamians. Bahamians continue to struggle with high prices, high inflation, high energy costs, high food prices, and a high crime rate. Life is not better for most Bahamians.

While we see an increase in taxes collected from Bahamians, we do not see a corresponding increase in assistance and relief in particular for islands still recovering like Grand Bahama and Abaco.”

While revenue was up, so was government spending.

The Ministry of Finance reported that total expenditure increased by $54.5 million to settle at $3.2 billion, the majority of which was spent on employee compensation owing to the reinstatement of increments, promotions and other discretionary benefits withheld during the COVID-19-induced economic downturn.

Thompson questioned the government’s spending habits.

“We do however see an increase in travel and subsistence, which happen to exceed the budgeted amount by 11.1 percent. It was also very concerning that the government spent 34.8 million less on small business assistance,” he said.

“Unfortunately, small businesses continue to struggle as they have not received significant help during the inflation crisis, and many continue to struggle to survive. The government should not take a victory lap, as most Bahamians are still struggling to survive the inflation crisis.”

The Davis administration has touted its policy shifts for the reason the economy has rebounded as robustly as it has.

The report stated, “Despite contractions in global growth, the Bahamian economy maintained a steady pace of recovery, supported by rebounding tourist arrivals. The change in political administration, which ended COVID-19 emergency orders and relaxed many related restrictive health and safety protocols, further spurred domestic activity.”