In death, Griffin’s legal battle ends

A month after Leon Griffin was murdered in front of his Winton home, a Supreme Court judge denied an application for an injunction seeking to prevent the sale of jewelry and other luxury goods at his stores.

Griffin and his business consultant Biswajit Pati, who was murdered in August 2021, were defendants in a suit filed by Satish Daryanani, a US citizen who supplied Griffin and two other non-Bahamian businessmen with jewelry and other luxury items.

Griffin, Pati, Treasures Bahamas Ltd., BJC Bahama Jewellery Company Ltd., Cotton House Bahamas Development Park Corp., and Park Lane Jewellers Ltd., are listed as the first defendants.

Jitender Keswani, Raj Chandiriramani, and Treasures

International LLC are listed as the second defendants in the matter.

In 2020, Daryanani, the plaintiff, accused the defendants of breaching an agreement and wanted the return of all unsold jewelry and goods he supplied, as well as $23 million.

“The commercial context is a tripartite business arrangement for the sale of retail goods involving a US-based businessman of East Indian ethnicity, a Bahamian entrepreneur, and several East Indian merchants,” Supreme Court Justice Loren Klein wrote in a January 28 ruling.

“The dispute arose after an already frayed and volatile business relationship disintegrated owing to difficult economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Things fell apart when the plaintiff accused the defendants of breaching the 2019 agreement governing the parties’ commercial dealings and, as a result, the plaintiff commenced litigation.

“It generated an acrimonious interlocutory skirmish that regrettably dragged on for over a year and involved the filing of multiple affidavits as each party tried to smear out the reputation of the other. There were cross-allegations of sharp business dealings, commercial sabotage, illegal tax practices, illicit activities, and an 11th-hour volte-face by one of the defendants that drew sharp divisions between the defendants themselves.”

The ruling notes that Daryanani entered into a business relationship with Griffin, Treasures Bahamas, and Treasures International in 2016 “for the development and operation of retail stores to sell luxury goods consisting of diamonds, perfumes, watches, sunglasses, jewelry, gifts, souvenir T-shirts, and similar products”.

Daryanani, according to his affidavit evidence, said he supplied the defendants with an inventory of jewelry and other luxury products worth several million dollars and that he also financed the outfitting of the stores by advancing monies.

“He alleged further that the defendants generated large sales from the said inventory, some of which was sold in breach of the terms of the contract and that the defendants failed to provide proper accounting for the sales,” Klein wrote.

The matter came to a head in 2019 and led to Daryanani entering into a new agreement in October 2019 with Griffin, Keswani, and Chandiriramani.

That agreement required the defendants to make monthly payments to Daryanani in excess of $160,000.

But Darynanai alleged that the defendants failed to make the monthly payments and that he is owed in excess of $30 million.

Griffin and Chandiriramani denied the allegations.

Griffin also accused Darynanai of falsifying invoices.

“This was of great concern to me and I, along with my consultant, Mr. Biswajit Pati, told the plaintiff in no uncertain terms that I do not condone such actions,” Griffin said in a July 2020 affidavit.

“I later discovered that the invoices that the plaintiff forwarded to all of us for inventory were prepared in such a way that they raised the suspicion of the Bahamas Customs Department which resulted in delays in clearing inventory from the port.

“I and the other defendants were so concerned about the fact that the plaintiff seemed to engage in falsely undervaluing imported goods, that we insisted that the plaintiff sign an affidavit and an addendum to the October 2019 agreement undertaking that he would produce a true inventory of goods being imported for my businesses.”

He also accused Darynanai of attempting to get the other defendants to “undermine and double cross Mr. Pati and I to oust us from my business, so that he (the plaintiff) could take over my businesses completely”.

Keswani filed an affidavit in May 2021 and claimed that Griffin and the other defendants owed Daryanani more than $33 million.

“Unbeknown to me, I subsequently learned in or about 2019, that for a number of years, since approximately the end of 2017, we, that is to say, the second named second defendant (Chandiriramani), the third named second defendant (Treasures International), the first defendants and I failed to account for monies earned from the sale of the plaintiff’s jewelry and other chattels,” he said.

Klein noted that, in response, Griffin accused Keswani of “playing both sides” and that he “secretly acted in concert with Daryanani”.

Griffin, in his affidavit, also accused Keswani of hiding from creditors and siphoning funds “using a USA system to charge customers and move inventory out of The Bahamas to his own company”.

Klein said, “While there may be chinks in the evidence and material presented by both sides, I am persuaded in the round and, for the reasons that have been given, that the balance of convenience does not lie in favor of granting the injunction and would therefore dismiss it.”

In a postscript, he added, “The court sadly records that during the course of these proceedings the first and second-named of the first defendants, Biswajit Pati and Mr. Leon Griffin, met their untimely demise. Mr. Pati was shot and later died on 13 August 2021 and Mr. Griffin was shot dead on 23 December 2021.

“I should also record, for completeness, that just prior to the delivery of this ruling, the parties approached the court based on new material with an application for the appointment of joint receivers and managers, in respect of the corporate first defendants, which was either agreed by consent or not opposed by counsel, and granted by the court. It was also indicated that the agreement might resolve many of the outstanding issues between the parties.

“In light of the protracted and acrimonious procedural history of this matter, this was an auspicious development, and I say no more.”