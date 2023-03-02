In response to the prime minister

During the Mid-Year Budget Communication delivered by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis in the House of Assembly last week, the prime minister stated that the government experienced both a significant increase in revenue and an increase in the deficit by the sixth-month mark of the fiscal year.

“During the period, the government experienced a net deficit of $285.7 million, which represented an increase of $7.8 million compared to the previously comparable period,” he said last Wednesday.

That was what he said and that is what we reported as our front page story the next day, as did the Tribune.

One can understand, then, that we were taken aback by the prime minister’s assertion yesterday, as he opened debate on the mid-year budget, that our reporting was inaccurate.

“On February 23, 2023, a Nassau Guardian article was headlined, and I quote, ‘Revenue rises but deficit up’.

“This statement claims an increase in the fiscal deficit for the first six months of the fiscal year. However, this is inaccurate; this is inaccurate.”

Davis then pointed out that there was actually a decrease in the deficit, which led to a surplus in the primary balance for the first time in many years.

Government MPs responded with thunderous banging on their tables.

This was indeed good news and would have been reported just as prominently had the prime minister said it last week.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, chiming in from his seat, said, “They always looking for bad news.”

The prime minister, picking up that line, added, “Sometimes, you got to look for good news, you know.”

Cooper then said, “Sometimes, they create it.”

Davis added, “And when they can’t find it, they create it.”

We are far less offended than we are deeply concerned.

The Guardian does not need to defend its reputation, though we do wish the prime minister would have a care with it.

We know what the prime minister said last week.

What should alarm the nation is that he did not.

What is also concerning is that Cooper and the other government MPs did not appear to realize the depth of the prime minister’s error.

It troublingly appears that those presenting the budget, including the minister of finance, do not have a ready grasp of the most important elements of it.

When Kwasi Thompson, former minister of state for finance and current East Grand Bahama MP, pointed out that it was the prime minister himself who reported to the nation that the deficit increased, Davis said it “was a misspeak by the writers”.

The prime minister may not realize it, but that statement is just as worrying.

Clearly, those who wrote the Mid-Year Budget Communication did not know that the deficit actually decreased.

Even more worrisome is whoever wrote yesterday’s speech appears to have not known what came out of the prime minister’s mouth last week or thought everyone in the nation had forgotten and all record of it ceased to exist.

It is an indictment on his speechwriters, who have tarnished the Ministry of Finance and the prime minister’s reputation and should no longer be trusted with issuing considered statements from either office.

We are also troubled by the fact that in the ensuing week since the first error was made, neither the Ministry of Finance, nor the Office of the Prime Minister, corrected the prime minister’s misinformation.

What is obvious is that the prime minister is nowhere near as engaged as he should be at the Ministry of Finance.

What has also been clear for some time is that there are grave deficiencies in the prime minister’s communications team.

They do not appear prepared for the task at hand.

And to seek to blame The Guardian was silly and sloppy.

We are perturbed that they did, but it falls along an established pattern.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell frequently baselessly accuses The Guardian of lying.

Despite our frequent, though justified, criticism of Prime Minister Davis, we know him to be a man of integrity.

We would appreciate an apology in the same forum in which he sought to vilify us, but we will not hold our breath.

However, what is much more important is that the prime minister and those who surround and support him are taking our fiscal affairs seriously.

At the moment, we cannot confidently say that they are.