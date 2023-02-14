In shantytown, mixed reaction to court ruling in govt’s favor

Shantytown residents yesterday offered mixed views to news that an injunction, which prevented the government from evicting residents from their homes and demolishing those structures, has been lifted.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson ruled that the Minnis administration’s shantytowns eradication policy and its actions in seeking to execute it were legal.

At a shantytown on Cox Avenue, off Cowpen Road, some residents said their dilemma was straightforward: “No job, no apartment.”

Most residents The Nassau Guardian spoke with were aware of the ruling and its potential implications.

During The Guardian’s walk-through, many residents were going about their day-to-day activities. Many in the community are unemployed, with some spending their days playing cards or other games.

One longtime resident, who asked not to be named, said he supported the injunction being lifted. He said he has papers that permit him to use his shantytown land for farming, which he said gives him a proper stake in the land.

A 24-year-old mother of a one-year-old also supported the ruling.

“I kind of agree with it,” she said.

“I don’t feel bad about it. I get why they want to. To a point, I agree with it.”

The woman admitted the court decision is not in her best interest as the shantytown is where she and her baby live.

But she said, “I understand why they want to demolish. I get why. A lot of them as you can see ain’t built up to code.”

She said she sees the shantytown as a temporary place to live.

“The people are nice, cool, but it’s not a lifetime thing I want,” she said.

Another resident, Sean James, 36, said he has lived in the shantytown for “not too long”.

“It is what it is man. I can’t fight the government,” said James with a noticeable American accent.

“I wish they could go about it the right way, but it is what it is.

“Everybody crying about us not paying taxes and things. They could just buy the land, build low-income houses for us and allow us to pay, as they want us to do, and live a better way.”

The decision clears the way for the Davis administration to carry through on its own stated plan to address the vexing and long-standing issue of irregular communities across The Bahamas.

Grant-Thompson rejected the claims made by a group of shantytown residents that the government acted illegally in issuing notices for them to vacate land and violated their constitutional rights on multiple fronts, including their right not to be deprived of their property, their right not to be treated in an inhuman or degrading fashion, and their right to freedom from discrimination.

James, who works as a plumber and a security guard, believes that many people will suffer due to the policy, including Bahamians.

“These aren’t the only shantytowns around town,” he said.

“[There are] shantytowns in downtown, where Bahamians live. So, if all the shantytowns break down, that means you are going to have Bahamians on the street, too.

“It ain’t just the Haitians. People just look at things just one-sided. They ain’t looking at it how they supposed to look at it.

“These lands been around for how long? Unoccupied for how long? I guess they come down to whatever the ruling is, that’s what the ruling is. But you know, they could have just bought the land, and build low-income housing for us, or for Bahamians.”

James was asked why he preferred to live in the shantytown and not in an apartment.

“It ain’t no difference, you know,” he said.

“There’s really not no difference. They might look at it as us not paying the bills, but everybody pays bills. It’s just a community.

“Living in an apartment is one thing. I used to live in an apartment. I found a little more freedom [living in a shantytown].

“You get to move around people. You get to sit outside and play dominoes and things and just do regular things that people do when they ain’t going to work, not just sit up in the house and watch TV and sleep.

“You could just be outside and play dominoes and play cards and laugh at jokes with different kinds of people and not worrying about the violence or going places where your life could be put in danger.

“It’s a sense of community. People on the outside that don’t know what’s going on on the inside, they bash us, they saying we dirty, or we drinking water from whatever. But they don’t even know what’s going on. Some of these houses got filtered water coming from in the ground.

“Only people that can tell you the truth are the people that live inside the community.

“People just on the outside looking in and ain’t making no sense.”

In her ruling, Grant-Thompson observed based on evidence submitted to the court that most, if not all, “shantytowns” are on Crown land issued to Bahamian families for the purpose of agriculture.

She observed, “As noted in the first survey (conducted two years ago), these ‘communities’ are informally organized, overcrowded with mostly illegal/poorly constructed dwellings, improper or no sewage disposal systems, compounded with derelict vehicles and garbage accumulation which give rise to the breeding of rodents, mosquitoes and other disease-carrying vectors.”

The court was informed that an emerging trend, according to the applicants (the shantytown residents who brought the case), is the increasing number of Bahamians (or persons, who claim to be Bahamian) who live in or frequent these towns.