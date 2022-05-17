The auditor that completed a review of the National Food Distribution Task Force identified significant administrative deficiencies in the program and highlighted inadequate reconciliation procedures surrounding the expenditure of $53 million in public funds.

“There was no evidence of controls in place to address data accuracy and completeness,” concluded ATI Company Limited, which completed the “agreed upon procedures report” on the program put in place by the Minnis administration to help feed Bahamians in need during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple NGOs partnered with the

government on the initiative, which was chaired by Susan Holowesko-Larson.

In the report tabled in the House of Assembly yesterday by Prime Minister Philip Davis, ATI observed, “Review/reconciliation procedures appeared to be ineffective/inadequate based on errors noted during the work performed”.

Among other findings, the auditor pointed to approximately $588,000 “erroneously classified” by Hands For Hunger; approximately $20,000 “erroneously classified” by One Eleuthera Foundation; and a $10,000 difference which remained outstanding at Bahamas Feeding Network at the date of the report.

The auditor also found that NGOs’ expenditure related to the food program was concentrated to a minimal group of vendors and did not appear to be representative of a reasonably proportionate mix “with the exception of One Eleuthera Foundation who had a satisfactory expenditure mix”.

As it relates to expenditure by Bahamas Feeding Network, the audit showed that Sysco accounted for approximately $2.7 million or approximately 40 percent of the costs during the food program.

As it relates to expenditure by Hands For Hunger, Showman Ebistro accounted for $5 million or more than 80 percent of costs during the food program.

Price Right Ltd. (Maxwell’s Supermarket) in Abaco accounted for $1.5 million or 32 percent of the costs incurred by Hands For Hunger Abaco.

Super Value accounted for more than $1 million or more than 55 percent of the costs incurred by The Bahamas Red Cross.

As it relates to Grand Bahama Food Programme, GB Food Co. accounted for more than $3.8 million or approximately 40 percent and Sawyer’s Fresh Market accounted for more than $2 million or approximately 21 percent of the costs during the program.

“There was no evidence of the task force’s policies and procedures in relation to vendor selections for the food program,” the auditor concluded.

“No evidence was provided to support the proper execution of due diligence related to the organizations used during the food program on behalf of the Department of Social Services.”

The auditor stated that Lend a Hand Bahamas did not submit requested data “as at the date of this report”.

It added that IDEA Relief did not submit timely data (submission March 18, 2022) via email in PDF.

ATI reported that there was “insufficient corroborating evidence” for all NGOs “for which expenditure testing was conducted”.

The auditor stated, “the task force did not submit timely data — items remain outstanding as at the date of this report”.

It was also reported that the Department of Social Services did not submit due diligence data requested.

The auditor said controls detailed in the Draft Emergency Food Distribution Plan provided were not appropriately designed and implemented.

“There was no evidence that controls operated effectively for financial reporting and monitoring,” the auditor said.

“Key business policies and procedures were not documented or were not appropriately documented in order to provide appropriate guidelines, standards, and necessary reference in the performance of the food program’s operations.

“These was no evidence provided related to the validation or monitoring of vouchers issued; detailed request for weekly vouchers remained outstanding as at the date of this report; participants did not appear to have received and/or maintained sufficient and appropriate documentation and support related to the task force’s and the food program’s execution and operations…”

The auditor said there was insufficient support or no support provided to show how funds were spent and there were no minutes provided from meetings held as “there were no minutes maintained”.

It was also reported that controls related to the completion and submission of task force requests forms did not operate effectively.

ATI said it communicated via both verbal and written means with NGO representatives during its examination.

The auditor provided a breakdown of what was given to each NGO:

Bahamas Feeding Network: $9.5 million.

Bahamas Red Cross: $4.6 million.

Grand Bahama Programme (Cates and Co.): $9.4 million.

Hands for Hunger: $10.7 million.

IDEA Relief: $4.4 million.

Lend a Hand Bahamas: $11.5 million.

One Eleuthera Foundation: $2.6 million.

Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, Prime Minister Davis said, “To this day, Madam Speaker, despite numerous requests, two NGOs have still not provided any information at all, and combined, they received more than $10 million. Madam Speaker, $10 million of the Bahamian people’s money has simply vanished.”

However, while the auditor stated that all NGOs were not forthcoming with records, it did not conclude that $10 million had gone missing.

The Nassau Guardian contacted ATI Company Limited — whose listed contact on the report tabled in Parliament yesterday is a cell number — and inquired about the firm’s principals but was told no comment.

According to her profile on LinkedIn, Kershala Albury, CPA, has been president and principal consultant at ATI Company Limited since September 2021.

The company, according to its profile, was founded in 2021.