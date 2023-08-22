Inaugural Semester Soiree at WAUSM

The first medical students to attend the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine (WAUSM) in Freeport are finalizing their 20 months of pre-clerkship studies and going on to the next stage, so the WAUSM Office of Student Affairs held the first of what will now become an annual event – the Semester Soirée.

“Currently, we have 12 students from the original cohort when we started in January 2022, [who] will be transitioning to clerkship program,” said WAUSM’s Director of Student Development and Campus Life Stephanie Doland.

To celebrate, the students had a night of dance, camaraderie and took photos to remind them of the memorable occasion.

Students and guests also took in a video presentation, created by WAUSM’s marketing team, highlighting key events and the experiences of the fifth semester students, since their arrival on the island to begin classes.

The students still have a lot of work ahead of them.

The Pre-Clerkship Curriculum is five semesters and the Clerkship Curriculum is another five semesters at an affiliate university in the United States. This charter class will be heading to St. Anthony Hospital in Chicago to continue medical studies.

“That is where med students begin their clinical rotations with our partner hospitals,” Doland explained.

“However, there are a few steps they have to take before beginning their clerkship studies, including the USMLE Step 1 examination. Once that is completed and they get their results, they can continue on to their rotations.”

The USMLE (United States Medical Examination) Step 1 is a one-day exam, divided into seven 60-minute blocks and administered in one eight-hour testing session.

After passing the exam, students go on to the 48-week core rotation curriculum.

Jackie Mon, who was born in Thailand and grew up in Indiana, said choosing to attend WAUSM in 2022 was a last-minute decision.

“It started off bumpy … brand new curriculum, teachers, country and a brand new school for everyone. But I think being a part of the charter class gave us the privilege to really work with the school and work with the teachers,” Mon said.

“It wasn’t like a teacher versus student feel. It was all of us working together in terms of working out the kinks in the curriculum. We all worked together, especially my class. We had a lot of say in changes because we were the first class.

“I think all of the professors listened, took in what we experienced, what we liked and didn’t like and how to learn. They put that into the curriculum moving forward and I think that benefited all the other students that came after.”

While he is ready to move on, Mon said Grand Bahama has become another home to him.

“I met some amazing people, made good connections; and so, this was just an amazing experience,” he said.

While celebrating its first cohort of students successfully completing their pre-clerkship program, the university is also preparing to welcome 45 new students on August 29.

“The following week we will welcome back the rest of our students for the semester,” Doland said.

“The new students joining the program will bring our total student body count to around 150.”

The new 45 med students will receive their white coats during a ceremony on September 9, in the ballroom at the Grand Lucayan resort.

Dr. Philippa Davis, daughter of Prime Minister Philip Davis, is scheduled as the keynote speaker.

While there were no Bahamians in the first cohort of students to study at the medical school, Doland said that quickly changed.

“There are no Bahamian students in this particular group, but in every semester after there will be a Bahamian student,” she said.