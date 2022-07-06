Incoming deputy commissioner says he is qualified for role 

Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux today charged that questions regarding his recent appointment are unfair given his track record of service.

Deleveaux, who was among eight senior officers summarily told to take their months of accumulated vacation in 2019, recently reached an undisclosed settlement with the government last month after filing a lawsuit.

Some have questioned the timing of his appointment and the settlement.

“I don’t know anything of that,” Deleveaux said in response to a question from The Nassau Guardian shortly after he was sworn in as deputy commissioner.

“I am a serving police officer. I qualified myself. I came up through the ranks from constable straight to assistant commissioner before attaining this post. So it would be unfair for anyone saying anything else otherwise.

“So all of the other side chatter, I don’t know anything of those. I’m here to serve and the Bahamian people, the police officers will see me for who I am.

“I serve the Bahamian people, that’s what I’m here for. I’m about service. My whole life has been centered around service and I intend to continue serving the Bahamian people until the very last day.”

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has called on the government to reveal the sums awarded to Fernander and Deleveaux.

“The government does not reserve any special right to withhold from the public the rationales for what motivated or is governing these decisions and the amount that they are providing to these persons,” Pintard said.

When Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander, Deleveaux and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ken Strachan returned from leave, they were told to report to other government ministries to act as security chiefs.

The men sued the government. Strachan’s matter remains outstanding.

Former Commissioner Paul Rolle said he was directed by the Minnis administration to ask the men to take leave.

Rolle said he called the officers shortly after the Free National Movement was voted out of office last September and asked them to come back.