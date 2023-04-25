Indian man accused of raping American woman on cruise ship

Two foreigners were on Monday remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services after being accused of sexual offenses.

A 34-year-old Indian man appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the rape of a 41-year-old woman from Cleveland, Ohio.

Prosecutors say the woman was a passenger on the MSC Seascape cruise ship when she fell ill on April 17 and was taken to the ship’s infirmary. Titus Dabre, of Bombay, India, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman while he was supposed to be tending to her.

Dabre, who is represented by Damien White, was not required to enter a plea to the rape charge and was denied bail.

His next court date is August 23 when it is expected that the matter will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Meanwhile, Cuban national Roysmel Mendez appeared in the same court after being accused of indecently assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

The incident allegedly took place on April 10.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared in court with a Spanish interpreter.

Mendez was denied bail and returns to court on August 23 to receive a VBI.