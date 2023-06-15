Funeral Service

For

Indira Newbold, 47

a resident of Zirconia Court, College Gardens will be held at Christ Temple Apostolic Ministries, Faith Avenue, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday, 10th June, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Anthony Smith and will be assisted by Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Indira was predeceased by her mother: Elva Newbold; and nephew: Leonardo Newbold.

Precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of her Son: Rodrigo Wallace; Father: Floyd Newbold; Special Friend: Neil Barrow; Stepmother: Nora Newbold; Sisters: Avia Celestin, Aniskha Gaitor, Melony and Rondrika Newbold; Brothers: Donavon, Shive, Danny and Nero Newbold; Adopted Sister: Devidea Hamilton; Step-sisters: Della Smith and Ashley Taylor; Step-brothers: Turan and Archaan Taylor; Nieces: Averille, Ariel, Deontae, Deontrel, Arlecia, Danneka, Keianna, Ariella, Briellah, Riesha, Kennea, Khailiah, NiNishka and Treasure; Nephews: Donavon Jr., Danyon, Danny Jr., Julio, Shive Jr., Algerron; Grandnieces: Promise, Kyla, Skylah, Julia, Kalia; Grandnephews: Leonardo Jr., Daniel Jr., Danari, Hendrix, Nkai; Sisters-in-law: Juliet and Deanna Newbold, Shonell Robinson; Brothers-in-law: Alpha Celestin and Tieco Gaitor; Aunts: Geneva Braynen, Sonia Lee, Miriam Breynen, Velma, Yvonne, Maurine and Kathleen Seymour, Clara and Rose Newbold; Uncles: Raymond and Micklyn Seymour, Henry and Charles Newbold, Glenford Lee; Numerous Cousins: Everett, Laurie, Godfrey, Daisy, Cardinal, Mario, Tasha, Bodesha, Sancia, Kenyada, Kenesha, Ezra, Ingrid, Harold, Val, Barry, Shane, Beverly, Emily, Greg. Evelyn, Michelle, Jermaine, Darren, Covan, Shadaka, James, Leroy, Petrona, Michaelah, Charmaine, West, Collin, Lincoln, Alexander, Jenny, Alexandria Michelle, Gerald, Deangelo, Ricardo, Tiffany, Ashley, Shan, Carlos, Dion, Booji, Jay, Carrington, Elnicka, Alfred Jr., Vicki, Denise, Melissa, Rhona, Kenworth, Renae, Sheena, Danielle, Charles III, Arsenio, Charlesetta and Charlisa, Shenique and Tavah.

Numerous relatives and friends: Algernon Jones, Sivil Seymour, Shanae Newbold, Kenya Armbrister, Rhyan Dean, Ashley Dorsett, Autrey Newbold and Family, Tawania Bain and Family, Khadedra Wallace and Family, Clarence Newton and Family, Ephrim and Sheila LaFleur, Donna Chipman, Sharnell Robinson, R.M. Bailey School Family, Miriam Armbrister and the entire Science Departments from C.C. Sweeting, GHS, Anatol Rodgers, H.O. Nash, D.W. Davis Jr., C.I. Gibson, Doris Johnson, C.V. Bethell, T.A. Thompson and C.H. Reeves, Rebecca Moss and Family, The entire B.A.R.C. Community, The entire Stanyard Creek Community, The entire Cargill Creek Community, The entire Bowen Sound Community, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 9th June, 2023 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10th June, 2023 at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.