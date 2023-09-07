BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Inez Adelaide Smith age 74years, a resident of Joan’s Heights, will be held on Saturday, September 09, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at New Covenant Baptist Church, East West Highway. Officiating will be Bishop Simeon B. Hall assisted by other ministers. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

Left to bear witness and continue her legacy are: her Daughter: Joan Rolle-Russell (Michael Russell); Son: Christopher Rolle (Candi Henfield); Adopted Daughters: Ingrid Carey (Kevin Deveaux), Rev. Larissa (Dr. Rev. Iffill) Russell; Grandchildren: Carlton Jr., Carnesha Inez, Cahlea Smith, Ryan McCoy Jr, Cristinee and Asia Rolle, Kieontae, Wayland Mikey, Angelo, Jordon and Whitney Russell, Daniel Cadet Sr.; Great Grandchildren: Daniel Cadet Jr., Ryan McCoy III, Chi Collie; Sister: Icelee Smith (Ivan Ferguson); Adopted Sister: Delores Sparks; Brothers: Wendal Smith (Faye Smith), Albert Smith (Theresa Smith); Brother-in-law: George Smith; Aunt: Millie Robinson ; Nephews: Alexi Smith, Cecil Thompson, George, Alfred, Mark, Philip, Clifton, Steven, Harrison, Patrick, Jerome, Richard, Michael, Stephen, Barry, Mario, Khoi, Kelly, Kirk, Capt. Keith Ferguson, Ivan, Kingsley, Bradley, Calvin and Kevin; Nieces: Tangler Smith (Shawn Rahming}, Kimley Ferguson, Gail Smith-Hoyer, Simone Smith-Bean (Marc Bean), Chaunte, Nicky, Angela, Jan, Wendy, Sherry, Terry, Bettymae, Willamae, Michelle, Judy, Nicole Taylor (Shawn Taylor), Cathy, Lillian, Dossimae, Aggie, Eleanor, Evelynda, Donnamae and Brenae; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Adrienne, Patrice, Renee, Ruby, Jason, Tanvin, Zharvago, Lehendro, Aanno, Kuenson, Courtney, Antonio , Vernon, Alexcia, Latoya, Sean and Jamal Godchildren: Anya, Tercara, Sean Paul, William Jade Hunt ; Other Relatives and Close Friends: Wendy Pratt and Family, Christine Lindsey and Family, Jan, Sheryl Cleare, Myrthe, Suzy and Elizabeth Black and Family, Sudlan Black and Family, Charles Russell and ZNS Family, Jocelyn Jarvis and Family, Solomon and Dianne Robinson, Dr. Chin and Family, Valdaren Taylor and Family, Codie Robinson and Family, Ronnie and Gray and Family, The Family of New Covenant Baptist Church, Judy, Mrs. Pearl and Family, Mrs. Dean and husband Family, Mona and The Russell Family, Colebrook Family and The Community of Red Bay, Andros, The Community of Staniel Cay and Black Point, Exuma Passport Office Staff, Angela, Christine (Neish, Pinky, Abby and Cindy) Kelly and Family, South Beach Police Station Reserves and Family, Ms. Pearl and Family, Ms. Jacky and Family, Nadia Duncombe and family (caregiver) and many others.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Friday, September, 08, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m.to 4:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, September 09, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.