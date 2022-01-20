BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Inez Eloise Antonio, age 92 years of Yamacraw Road, Twynam Heights, passed peacefully at her residence on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Predeceased by her husband: MarkLawrence Antonio; son: Mark AntonioJr., and daughter: Marsha Curry.

She is survived by her Children: Lawrence Antonio, and Jemma Antonio

Grand Children: Monalisa Williams, Megan Antonio, Nicole Antonio, Samantha Antonio, Candi Antonio, Karla Martinez, David Curry and Jemrica Adderley: Great Grand Children: Gavin Johnson Jr, Skyeesha Lightfoot, Karrie Martinez, Kendall Martinez, Breajae Curry; Daughter-in-law: Prenetta Antonio; Grand Daughter-in-law : Cassandra Antonio and a host of other relatives including The Jones’s, The Farrington’s, The Crawley’s, The Fountain’s, Aunt Ruth, Deane Crawford and The Willey’s .

Arrangements for a Service will be announced at a later date.