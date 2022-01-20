Obituaries

Inez Eloise Antonio

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 27 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read

BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

 

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Inez Eloise Antonio, age 92 years of Yamacraw Road, Twynam Heights, passed peacefully at her residence on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Predeceased by her husband: MarkLawrence Antonio; son: Mark AntonioJr., and daughter: Marsha Curry.

She is survived by her Children:  Lawrence Antonio, and Jemma Antonio

Grand Children: Monalisa Williams, Megan Antonio, Nicole Antonio, Samantha Antonio, Candi Antonio, Karla Martinez, David Curry and Jemrica Adderley: Great Grand Children: Gavin Johnson Jr, Skyeesha Lightfoot, Karrie Martinez, Kendall Martinez, Breajae Curry; Daughter-in-law: Prenetta Antonio; Grand Daughter-in-law : Cassandra Antonio  and a host of other relatives including The Jones’s, The Farrington’s, The Crawley’s, The Fountain’s, Aunt Ruth, Deane Crawford and The Willey’s .

Arrangements for a Service will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 27 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Leon Christopher Griffin

Leon Christopher Griffin

8 mins ago
Photo of Julia Huyler

Julia Huyler

11 mins ago
Photo of Elizabeth Wilson

Elizabeth Wilson

14 mins ago
Photo of Almonica Velzise Williams McBain

Almonica Velzise Williams McBain

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker