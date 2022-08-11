DEATH NOTICE

Inez Pritchard age 80 years of Coopers Town, Abaco died at Princess Margaret Hospital on August 9th , 2022.

She is survived by her Sons: Tyrone, Felton, Kevin and Barry Pritchard; Daughters: Nelrose Parker, Curlene Roberts, Valarie Pritchard- Brathwaite, Karen Lightbourne, Joycelyn Saunders, Andrea Joseph; Sister: Hettie Mcintosh and a Host of Other Family, Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.