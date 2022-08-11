Obituaries

Inez  Pritchard￼￼

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email August 11, 2022
51 Less than a minute

                                                                   DEATH NOTICE

Inez  Pritchard age 80 years of Coopers Town, Abaco died at Princess Margaret Hospital on August 9th , 2022.

She is survived by her Sons: Tyrone, Felton, Kevin and Barry Pritchard; Daughters: Nelrose Parker, Curlene Roberts, Valarie Pritchard- Brathwaite, Karen Lightbourne, Joycelyn Saunders, Andrea Joseph; Sister: Hettie Mcintosh and a Host of Other Family, Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email August 11, 2022
51 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Agnes Gertrina Johnson￼

Agnes Gertrina Johnson￼

August 11, 2022
Photo of Ada Catherine Chisholm￼

Ada Catherine Chisholm￼

August 11, 2022
Photo of Chavez  Alexander Jones￼￼

Chavez  Alexander Jones￼￼

August 11, 2022
Photo of Hugo Laverne Sands￼

Hugo Laverne Sands￼

August 10, 2022
Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker