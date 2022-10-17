Infinox diversifies stock portfolio by adding more than 560 CFDs

Infinox has diversified its stock portfolio by adding more than 560 new contract for differences (CFDs) to its platform, with the company’s Head of Global Sales Sam Chaney explaining that versatility in stock CFDs is important now given the uncertainty in the markets, a statement from the company explained.

The company now has more than 900 instruments available. The statement explained that these products are now available to both retail and institutional clients “to broaden the scope of their trading activity and diversify their portfolio”.

The company recently celebrated its five-year anniversary in The Bahamas, with its principal Robert Berkeley in June lauding the business environment in The Bahamas during an anniversary celebration event for the company.

According to the statement, some of the new stock CFDs include names such as Activision Blizzard, Berkshire Hathaway, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Experian PLC.

“It was important for us to bring diversification to our clients, especially during times like these, when monetary policy leads to uncertainty in the markets,” said Chaney.

“We’ve put great effort into this new list of stock CFDs, to make sure it is versatile and appeals to a wide variety of traders with different budgets, trading styles and objectives.

“We plan on continuously updating our CFD asset list – not just when it comes to stocks – because we truly believe that it provides a substantial advantage to our customers.”

The statement explained that the CFD offerings feature stocks of companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, Börse Frankfurt, Bolsa de Madrid, Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam.

It added that the products will be accessible to Infinox clients on its MetaTrader 4 and 5 trading platforms and the copy trading app IX Social.

“This upgrade affirms our commitment to providing our clients with an environment that enables them to seize the potential of the markets,” said Chaney.