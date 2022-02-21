Inflation boosting govt revenue

Even as the economy gradually reopens, tourists again frequent our shores and children in increasing numbers return to the classroom, high unemployment and underemployment continue to burden our families while soaring inflation steals our relief at falling numbers of new COVID infections.

The dark clouds that blew in with the COVID pandemic almost two years ago have not evaporated. It would be foolhardy for us to believe that the “new normal” will quickly resemble the old.

The construction sector has reported both increased prices and shortages of materials for almost a year now. Price hikes have been blamed on plant closure disruptions of production in major source markets followed by supply chain congestion that is now delaying the delivery of goods and materials to markets.

More recent worrying predictions of rising food prices, also attributed to pandemic related supply chain problems, have proven accurate.

Both these developments mirror the widely reported experiences of countries worldwide.

In that mix, the new Davis administration decided that the time was opportune to reduce the VAT rate from 12 percent to 10 percent but with the caveat that the new lower tax rate would apply across the board.

Consumer products previously zero-rated would now attract 10 percent VAT. As a result, the cost of breadbasket food items, medications, many school supplies and most children’s apparel increased.

Increased prices and rates of inflation remain anecdotal as the Department of Statistics has been silent on the topic since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government boasts of increases in revenue collection and neglects to explain that the increase is coming off the backs of the public and not resulting from economic growth.

Government is collecting more revenue because the price of imports and the cost of transportation are increasing and VAT on imports is a percentum of the cost of imported goods plus freight. This unplanned increased revenue is not evidence of the government’s genius at finances. It is something to return to overtaxed families.

Bahamians are experiencing sticker shock at the food store, the pharmacy, hardware stores, at the lumber yard and in the apparel shops.

Last October, minister of national security, the member of parliament for Free Town, Wayne Munroe, defended the government’s first tax initiative claiming that it was an insult to low-income families to suggest that they only consume breadbasket food items.

He maintained that the VAT decrease from 12 to 10 percent on the higher value foods purchased by such families would more than compensate for the increase on breadbasket items. We believe that the minister was mistaken, presumably his constituents will help to educate him on their real-life experiences.

Indeed, his colleague ministers responsible for social services may brief him, as they did the press that same month, on the large number of families, including a growing number of those not typically requiring social assistance, that now request food assistance.

Last week, Prime Minister Philip Davis and Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis held meetings with food industry stakeholders to discuss ways and means of addressing the rising costs of food in the country.

Media reports indicate that the age-old call for greater support of local farmers and purchase of locally produced foods was repeated. We do not doubt that all agreed to work toward that end.

We are intrigued, however, by the prime minister’s expressed “willingness to make critical policy interventions to offset rising food costs to the benefit of Bahamian consumers”.

It occurs to us that apart from reversing the folly of increasing the cost of breadbasket food items (as well as that of medicines and school supplies) at a time of super inflation, internationally, the government may consider correcting the peculiar practice legislated in the Value Added Tax Act, 2015, that charges VAT on customs duties.

There is no explanation for the government to tax a tax.