Inflation rate surpasses October 2022 peak

In its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) revealed that in April 2023, the inflation rate in the country surpassed what it was in the October 2022, when the CPI peaked at 120.07.

The inflation rate increased by 0.6 percent in April 2023, when compared to March 2023, driving the CPI to 120.58.

“This April 2023 increase followed a 0.4 percent increase between the months of February 2023 and March 2023,” the report said.

“On a year-over-year basis, the CPI rose four percent over the same period last year in 2022,” the report said.

“The major categories that contributed to this rise included recreation and culture, alcoholic beverages tobacco and narcotics, along with restaurants and hotel, which saw increases of 13 percent, 11 percent and seven percent respectively.”

April’s increase was driven by several factors, including the cost of gasoline and miscellaneous goods and services.

While diesel prices were up 10 percent, and gasoline declined eight percent compared to this period in 2022, the report noted that when compared to March 2023, gasoline prices increased by 11 percent and diesel prices declined two percent for the month of April 2023.

According to the BNSI, miscellaneous goods and services saw an increase of four percent, when compared to the previous month.

Food and beverages also recorded an increase of one percent. Meanwhile, over this same period, decreases were seen in recreation and culture (2.5 percent), along with communication (two percent) for the month of April 2023.

The report also revealed that housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by one percent, while health rose by 1.7 percent.

The BNSI releases monthly reports on the country’s CPI. The institute said the April increase reflected an overall increase in the price of items purchased by the average consumer in The Bahamas between February and March.