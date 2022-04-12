Ingraham launches book

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham celebrated the release of his book, “I Say What I Mean and I Mean What I Say: Hubert A. Ingraham In His Own Words” (Vol.1).

This is the first of a three-volume compilation concentrating on Ingraham’s speeches and statements during his political career.

Maria Teresa Butler, who edited the book, is well-known for her work in the public sector as a permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister and a senior policy advisor.



Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham shares a laugh with Prime Minister Philip Davis at the launch of his book “I Say What I Mean and I Mean What I Say: Hubert A. Ingraham In His Own Words”.





Butler told those in attendance at the launch that the project had been in the works since 2014.

“The two most frequently asked questions to me since the book’s arrival on the island about a month ago have been related firstly to how long it took for me to put it together and secondly what were the motivating factors behind the project,” said Butler.

“My record shows that sometime in 2014, with the support of Denise Williams, Ingraham’s longtime personal assistant, I began cataloging his speeches and various parliamentary contributions delivered throughout his three nonconsecutive terms in office.”

Butler revealed that, during the early stages of planning, she considered creating a mini prime ministerial library, which would house photos, plaques and some of the gifts given to the former prime minister during his tenure in office. But the real treasure of the library would be the speeches of the three-term prime minister, who had “dramatically altered the course of our country”. However, the library never gained traction with Ingraham and the best she could hope for was to persuade him to let her publish a collection of his speeches.

Guanima Press Ltd., a publishing and design/art studio, in The Bahamas, owned by P. Neko Meicholas and Patricia Glinton-Meicholas, published the book. Glinton-Meicholas is a nationally and internationally published author who received the Order of Merit from the governor general of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for her contributions to literature, history, and culture.

Glinton-Meicholas, the book’s assistant editor, also spoke at the occasion, telling those in attendance that the book comes at a particularly fertile period in our history.

“We’re just on the border of our 50th anniversary of independence. Now, this book has a lot of lessons for us, and I hope that those buying them won’t leave the book on the shelf unread because you must read it, perceive its messages, the lessons to be learned, and teach them to those around you, your children, your colleagues, whomever,” said Glinton-Meicholas.

Ingraham began his remarks by expressing his reluctance about the project and how a flashback to a speech he gave changed his mind.

“Teresa’s already told you about my reluctance to agree to this project, and I was reluctant. But then, I had, almost like Paul on the way to Damascus. I had a flashback 37 years ago, in 1985, when I gave a speech in Parliament that changed my political trajectory. I said these words: ‘I do not know how history will treat me or whether it will be my honor and privilege to help to write and create it.’ When I digested that, I said, ‘Yes, let’s go.’”

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham addresses those in attendance during his formal book launch at The Balmoral Club.

Of the themes discussed in the book, Ingraham said, “Volume one, in particular, deals with the political developments, good governance and promotion of a culture of accountability and transparency in government. Human rights, the advancement of women’s rights. The freedom of broadcast media, introduction of local government, public sector reform, good governance, trade unionism and international affairs.”

• For locations to purchase, “I Say What I Mean and Mean What I Say: Hubert A. Ingraham In His Own Words (Vol.1)”, visit https://www.guanimacreative.com/ingraham.