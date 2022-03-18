Ingraham shares book with former prime ministers

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham yesterday visited old political foes and allies as he shared copies of his new book – a compilation of his speeches in office.

Ingraham journeyed to Free National Movement (FNM) headquarters on Mackey Street to present former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and FNM Leader Michael Pintard copies of his book, “I Say What I Mean and I Mean What I Say”.

He next traveled to Cable Beach to visit his old political rival and friend, former Prime Minister Perry Christie, at his home.

Later, he visited former Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes.

At FNM headquarters, Ingraham, Minnis, FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright and FNM Chairman Dr. Duane Sands shared laughs.

“I wanted to present this to Dr. Minnis particularly here at this place because this book will outline the commencement of my tenure as leader of the FNM,” Ingraham said as the men stood together in the center of the hall.

Ingraham continued, “It is a very valuable book, I think, for the party to see to the extent to which we delivered on all the commitments that we made and what are the outstanding matters that we still have to achieve as a party …”

Ahead of the September 2021 election, it was clear that the relationship between Minnis, then prime minister, and Ingraham had frayed.

While Ingraham campaigned for Minnis, on the rally stage, ahead of the 2017 election, he played no role in the 2021 campaign.

Asked about their relationship yesterday, Minnis said, “We’ve always had an excellent relationship.

“We still have a relationship. We disagree on many things. We fight on many things, but we have always, as friends, learned to agree to disagree and move on.

“That’s the most important thing. You must learn to agree to disagree.”

Ingraham said he “can’t add to that”.

“I agree with what he said,” Ingraham said before erupting in laughter.

Pintard was unable to attend the event.

After gifting Minnis with a book, Ingraham turned to Sands.

“Mr. Chairman, it’s good to see you also,” he said.

“As you assume your new office, you will find this book very helpful and useful …”

Sands replied that he intends to read the book “cover to cover”.

Sands was the only person Ingraham publicly backed in the 2021 election race.

Minnis thanked Ingraham and indicated that he will start reading the book when he visits Abaco.

Ingraham asked, “You in Abaco tomorrow?”

Minnis replied, “Saturday morning.”

Ingraham said, “Oh. It’s a pity you’re not in Abaco tomorrow because tomorrow the government is going to name, officially, a bridge connecting Little and Great Abaco built by your government.

“I’m going to attend that ceremony [and] so will your [former] minister of public works and so will your former MP. If you are going to be in Abaco tomorrow, it would be wonderful if you came down and looked at the bridge that you built.”

But Minnis said he “has prior commitments”.

Old foes

An hour later, Ingraham made a visit to Christie’s home on West Bay Street.

He told his former law partner that he was pleased to present him with a copy of the book.

Christie took the book and read a message Ingraham wrote for him.

“Dear Perry, the beginning of the story of my long walk during some parts of which I was accompanied by you,” Christie read.

Ingraham noted that he and Christie have had a long journey.

He reminisced about their expulsion from the Pindling Cabinet in 1984 and their successful bids as independent candidates.

“A couple of years later, he returned to the PLP, became a minister of the Cabinet and I joined the FNM and became its leader,” Ingraham said.

Both men recounted Ingraham’s visits to Christie’s home.

Ingraham said, “This was the same place I sat when he told me he was going back to the PLP.

“I told him in his kitchen with his wife present, I said, ‘Perry, I guarantee you safe passage back to that ship, but I want you to know, I’m going to sink that you know what ship.’”

Ingraham took the FNM to victory in 1992, 1997, and 2007. Christie lead the PLP to victory in 2002 and 2012.

“When he won in 2002, I called him to congratulate him that night,” Ingraham said.

“The first words out of his mouth was, ‘The stone that the builder rejected,’ and I finished it.

“His has been a remarkable journey and so has mine. In the book, you will see many references to yourself and photographs, whatnot.”

Ingraham and Christie shook hands.

Christie said he was pleased that his “brother” has left a record of his life’s work for younger people to learn from.

“It’s a wonderful thing you’ve done,” Christie said.

“God knows how long we’re going to be on this earth, but the fact that you’re taking steps to record your story, forever and forever, future generations of Bahamians will have something to refer to.

“When they ask the question of who was Hubert Ingraham, they will have more than enough to answer the question.”

Ingraham smiled and joked that he would transcribe Christie’s praise and include it in his next volume of speeches.