Inmate shot dead at gas station

A prison inmate, who was on work release as a pump attendant, was shot and killed at a Rubis gas station on Mackey Street shortly after 11 a.m. yesterday, police said.

“He was at the pump when he was approached by a lone gunman who shot him multiple times about the body,” said Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, who is the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department.

“This male then left on foot and made good on his escape. We’re appealing to members of the public who were in this area and may have seen anything to please contact the nearest police station or contact CID at 502-9992/3.”

Video of the alleged gunman was circulated on WhatsApp shortly after the killing. The man can be seen walking east on Pyfrom Road clutching a handgun near his chest.

Johnson said the victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, worked at the gas station as a part of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ work program.

He said the incident was concerning, especially given the recent spike in murders.

“Any homicide is definitely a concern for the police,” he said.

“As you would know, we have strategies in place. There’s an operation, Ceasefire, that has been very successful in the last couple weeks.”

Johnson said police officers will continue to be “up and about” on the streets.

He asked members of the public to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

There have been 52 murders for the year so far.

Twenty-two of those were reported in March alone.

The recent trend led Prime Minister Philip Davis to hold a crime conclave with police and other stakeholders. Police later announced several new initiatives, including saturation patrols and the creation of a new task force.

However, according to Free National Movement Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, more needs to be done.

“These kinds of scenes are becoming too frequent in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he told reporters of the scene of the murder.

“It’s becoming a very debilitating factor in our country where the usual peace and tranquility that the Bahamian people have been used to continues to be threatened.”

While the opposition has pressed the government to show comprehensive plans to address the issue, it does not want to make the issue of crime a political one, Cartwright said.

He said everyone must put their heads together to address it.

“This is happening too often and I’m sure the citizens of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas are more than concerned as this continues to happen,” Cartwright said.

“I know over the last few weeks, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has done a tremendous job taking some high artillery weapons off of the streets, which is a great thing.

“We continue to commend the Royal Bahamas Police Force for its efforts but we have to come together as a country to figure out how we address this problem that continues to paralyze us in so many ways.”